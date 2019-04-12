Monarchs Take Game 1 over Thunder, 4-2

April 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - The Manchester Monarchs took Game 1 of the North Division Semi-Finals against the Adirondack Thunder by a score of 4-2, Friday night at the Cool Insuring Arena.

The Monarchs (1-0-0-0) came back from a 2-1 deficit and took the early series lead over the Thunder (0-1-0-0), on the back of 50 saves by Charles Williams.

The Monarchs started the scoring at 2:34 of the first period on the first goal of the playoffs by Pierre-Luc Mercier. Bokondji Imama intercepted a pass at the blue line and found Mercier at the top of the circles, where he fired a wrist shot past the blocker of Thunder goaltender Evan Cormier, making the score, 1-0

Adirondack answered at 12:15 of the first period on the first goal of the playoffs by Brian Ward. Ward tipped a Blake Thompson shot from the blue line, that bounced past Monarchs goaltender Williams, to tie the game, 1-1.

The Thunder took the lead on the power play at 16:51 of the first period on the first goal of the payoffs by James Henry. Peter MacArthur wristed a shot from the right circle, that deflected off the skate of Henry in front, and past Williams, giving the Thunder a 2-1 lead.

Manchester tied the game at 18:33 of the second period on the first goal of the playoffs by Daniil Miromanov. Miromanov blew past a Thunder defenseman into the right circle and picked a corner over the glove of Cormier, to make the score, 2-2.

Manchester regained their lead at 4:50 of the third period on the first goal of the playoffs for Nic Pierog. Mercier found Pierog inside the right dot, where he placed a perfect wrist shot over the glove of Cormier, giving the Monarchs a 3-2 lead.

The Monarchs took the first two-goal lead of the game on the power play at 9:11 of the third period on the second goal of the game by Daniil Miromanov. Stepan Falkovsky filtered a pass to Miromanov at the center of the blue line, where he fired a one-timer past Cormier, giving the Monarchs a 4-2 lead.

Tickets to see your Monarchs back in the playoffs for the 17th time in 18 years can be purchased HERE, for as low as $6. Contact the Monarchs front office for Pay as We Play playoff tickets, at 603-626-7825 or click HERE to sign up.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.