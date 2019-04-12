Rays Sign Goaltender Evan Weninger to ATO

ORLANDO, Fla. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the signing of goaltender Evan Weninger to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) Friday. Weninger recently finished his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and made his professional debut with the Florida Everblades last week in a 3-1 win over the Jacksonville Icemen.

The 22-year-old finished his collegiate career with UNO program records for saves (3,260) and shutouts (8) while appearing in 115 games over the last four seasons. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Goaltender of the Week three times during 2018-19 and played in 35 of his team's 36 games while posting a 0.900 save percentage and four shutouts.

As a freshman, Weninger was named to the NCHC All-Rookie team after earning a record of 13-8-0 and posting a goals-against average of 2.46 along with a save percentage at 0.923. Before college, the netminder spent two seasons in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) with the Kindersley Klippers and had a record of 38-16-2 with a 2.10 GAA and a 0.940 save percentage as well as six shutouts.

After the completion of his senior season, Weninger signed with the Florida Everblades on Mar. 29 and made his professional debut last week on April 6. The goaltender made 26 saves and held Jacksonville to a single goal in a 60-minute effort to pick up his first pro win.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound backstop will join the Stingrays for Game 2 of the team's South Division Semifinals series in Orlando against the Solar Bears on Friday night at the Amway Center and is expected to wear No. 32. The contest is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

South Carolina, who leads the series 1-0 after a 2-0 win in Game 1, will return home to North Charleston for Game 3 on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

