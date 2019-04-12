Cincinnati's Schultz Named 2018-19 CCM/ECHL Most Valuable Player

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Jesse Schultz of the Cincinnati Cyclones has been selected as the CCM ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2018-19.

The CCM Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Adam Pleskach of Tulsa finished second, followed by Utah's Caleb Herbert, Joe Cox of Florida and Newfoundland's Zach O'Brien.

Schultz, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, led the league in scoring with 80 points and had a league-high 58 assists, while he was tied for fourth with a +39 rating. He finished the season third in the league with 22 power-play assists and tied for sixth with 25 power-play points. Schultz had at least one point in 48 of his 71 games this season, and had 25 multi-point games.

Schultz has posted 280 points (101g-179a) in 265 career ECHL games with Columbia, Rapid City and Cincinnati

CCM ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners

2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets

2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers

1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights

1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers

