Cincinnati's Schultz Named 2018-19 CCM/ECHL Most Valuable Player
April 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Jesse Schultz of the Cincinnati Cyclones has been selected as the CCM ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2018-19.
The CCM Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
Adam Pleskach of Tulsa finished second, followed by Utah's Caleb Herbert, Joe Cox of Florida and Newfoundland's Zach O'Brien.
Schultz, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, led the league in scoring with 80 points and had a league-high 58 assists, while he was tied for fourth with a +39 rating. He finished the season third in the league with 22 power-play assists and tied for sixth with 25 power-play points. Schultz had at least one point in 48 of his 71 games this season, and had 25 multi-point games.
Schultz has posted 280 points (101g-179a) in 265 career ECHL games with Columbia, Rapid City and Cincinnati
CCM ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners
2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets
2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers
1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights
1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights
1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers
