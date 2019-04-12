Jerry James Promoted to Team President

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that Jerry James has been named Team President effective immediately.

Prior to joining the Gladiators for the 2018-19 season, he spent 9 years with the Fresno Grizzlies as their Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Revenue. "We are proud to promote Jerry as the new leader of our organization," said Team Owner Daniel Orlich. "We made huge strides this season to build our product and engage the community. Now with Jerry at the helm, I feel we are going to take this team to even greater heights."

Through Community Partnership and Business Alliances, Jerry is looking to build on the success that the Gladiators experienced during the 2018-19 season by expanding into new markets and developing strong community engagement. He welcomes the opportunity to facilitate new initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion in Gwinnett County and the Greater Atlanta Metro.

"I am truly honored and excited to be given this opportunity by Mr. Orlich," said James. "We have the best fans in the league and I look forward to sharing their passion for the Atlanta Gladiators in 2019-20 Season."

The 2019-20 season starts in October. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

