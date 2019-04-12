Beast Drop Close Game One against Growlers

April 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND - Chris Martenet got the Beast on the board in the third but the Growlers held on to a 2-1 lead to take the opening game of the playoffs between the two clubs.

The Brampton Beast opened the Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Smile Direct Club, on Friday night in Newfoundland against the Growlers.

It's the only time in ECHL history that two Canadian clubs had met in the postseason and the series promised to be action-packed right off the bat.

The first period was an intense affair that was filled with wonderful chances for both clubs.

Despite a bevy of scoring opportunities, both teams would head to their respective dressing rooms scoreless after the first 20 minutes of play. Shots on goal were 14-13 Beast after the first.

Brampton had a glorious chance in the second to open the scoring, as Artur Tianulin was awarded a penalty shot. He wasn't able to bury the chance, as Michael Garteig stayed right with him and made the pad save.

The Growlers then opened the scoring in game one with a goal from Scott Pooley. The forward was able find twine past Etienne Marcoux at 8:56 for a 1-0 lead.

Newfoundland continued their offensive attack with a goal from Zach O'Brien. He finished off a tic-tac-toe play for a goal and 2-0 lead at 13:32.

The Beast would head into the second intermission down 2-0 and trailing in shots by a count of 22-21.

The third period started off well for the Beast who got on the board with a goal from Chris Martenet.

Jackson Leef dropped the puck at the blueline and the hulking defenseman walked into the zone and wired on past Michael Garteig at 2:04.

Despite a frantic third and numerous chances on both sides, the Beast were unable to get the tying goal and would drop a close game one by a score of 2-1.

Marcoux took the loss and finished with 26 saves. Garteig recorded the win with 32 saves of his own.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Marcoux (BRA), 2) Bradley (NFL) 1) Garteig (NFL) Both teams finished the game by going scoreless on three power play attempts. Game two of the series will go tomorrow, Saturday, April 13th at 7:00 NST.

Series: Newfoundland leads 1-0

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Anthony Fusco, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or afusco@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the CAA Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2018-19 Memberships are now available, join the club!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.