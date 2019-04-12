ECHL Transactions - April 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 12, 2019:

Fort Wayne:

Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Hope, F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Chris Carlisle, D assigned by Belleville

Orlando:

Add Matthew Spencer, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Jonne Tammela, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Mathieu Foget, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Evan Weninger, G signed ATO, added to playoff roster

Toledo:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Matt Register, D activated from reserve

Add Greg Wolfe, F activated from reserve

Add Shane Berschbach, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Moffat, D placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Smith, F placed on reserve

Delete Kent Nusbaum, G released as EBUG

