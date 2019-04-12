ECHL Transactions - April 12
April 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 12, 2019:
Fort Wayne:
Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Hope, F placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Chris Carlisle, D assigned by Belleville
Orlando:
Add Matthew Spencer, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Jonne Tammela, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Mathieu Foget, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Evan Weninger, G signed ATO, added to playoff roster
Toledo:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Matt Register, D activated from reserve
Add Greg Wolfe, F activated from reserve
Add Shane Berschbach, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike Moffat, D placed on reserve
Delete Hunter Smith, F placed on reserve
Delete Kent Nusbaum, G released as EBUG
