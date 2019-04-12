Growlers Take Game One, 2-1 over Beast

The Newfoundland Growlers kicked off their quest for the 2019 Kelly Cup in fine fashion Friday night at Mile One Centre, defeating the Brampton Beast 2-1 in front of a sold-out crowd to take a 1-0 series lead.

A battle of the goaltenders led to a scoreless opening period, as Michael Garteig made 14 saves between the pipes for the Growlers, and Etienne Marcoux made 13 for the Beast. Both teams came out the dressing room playing a physical game to set the tone for the series.

The Growlers found themselves in penalty trouble in the first period, but the penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3.

Artur Tianulin had an opportunity to open the scoring with a penalty shot at the eight-minute mark of the second period after a call that infuriated Head Coach John Snowden, but was denied by Garteig.

Scott Pooley broke the deadlock just 56 seconds later, scoring the first playoff goal in franchise history, after re-directing an Adam Pardy pass in the back of the net for a 1-0 Growlers lead.

Zach O'Brien extended the lead to 2-0 lead at 13:33 of the second period, firing a rocket over Marcoux's glove.

Chris Martenet brought the Beast to within one at 2:04 of the third period for a 2-1 Growlers lead. The Beast looked to tie the game near the 7:30 mark of the third period with a shorthanded 2-on-1 opportunity, but a sprawling Garteig preserved the lead.

The Beast pulled Etienne Marcoux in the final moments of the game, along with calling a timeout to try and send the game to overtime, but the Growlers held on for the 2-1 win to take a 1-0 series lead.

Quick Hits

Semyon Der-Argunchintsev made his Mile One Centre debut

Michael Garteig recorded his first professional playoff victory

The three stars were 3 - E. Marcoux (BRM), 2 - M. Bradley (NFL) and 1 - M. Garteig (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their quest for the Kelly Cup Saturday night for game two of the first round versus the Brampton Beast. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Limited tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.

