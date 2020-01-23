Saulnier Finishes as Runner-Up with Western Conference

(WICHITA, KS) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, would like to congratulate Rush forward and 2020 Western Conference All-Star Brennan Saulnier on an exceptional showing in the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, hosted by the Wichita Thunder. Saulnier and the Western Conference All-Stars were edged out by the Eastern Conference All-Stars, 4-3 in the Championship Game.

Saulnier registered all four of his points in the playoff rounds of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. In the semi-finals against Team Hammers, the 6'0", 180-pound forward scored twice and registered an assist to give the Western Conference All-Stars 13 goals heading into the final skills competition, earning a spot in the All-Star Classic Championship. In the Championship Game, with the Western Conference down two, Saulnier assisted Idaho's Brady Norrish to come within striking distance against the Eastern Conference All-Stars with 23 seconds left. The Eastern Conference hung on to win 4-3.

Saulnier became the second Rush All-Star to register a point in the ECHL All-Star Classic joining Dante Salituro, who also earned 4 points (3g-1ast) in 2018.

A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Saulnier was selected to the 2020 Western Conference All-Star Team earlier this week, replacing his teammate, Rush Captain Peter Quenneville. He entered the All-Star Classic tied for seventh in ECHL rookie scoring with 28 points (14g-14ast). Additionally, his 3 shorthanded goals are tied for the ECHL rookie lead, and his 21.9 shooting percentage ranks third among ECHL rookies, with his 14 goals coming on 64 shots.

The Rush resume play on home ice this weekend against the Wichita Thunder for a "three-in-three". Puck drop for Friday, January 24th, and Saturday, January 25th, is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. Sunday's puck drop on January 26th is slated for 4:05 p.m. MDT. On Friday and Saturday, the Rush will host its annual "Military Appreciation Weekend", presented by Ebelution Heating and Cooling and Liberty Superstores, in which the Rush will pay homage to those who have served, and continue to serve, in the United States Armed Forces. The team will wear specialty military themed jerseys for both games on January 24th and 25th against the Thunder, sponsored by Ebelution Heating and Cooling, and will be auctioned off following the January 25th contest.

