ECHL Transactions - January 23
January 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 23, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Joe Murdaca, G
Tulsa:
Ian Keserich, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Cincinnati:
Connor Schmidt, D from Kalamazoo
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Josh Taylor, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Philippe Hudon, F placed on family leave
Florida:
Add Cam Maclise, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Cam Johnson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Indy:
Add Nathan Noel, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Add Spencer Watson, F returned from loan to Rockford
Add Mathieu Foget, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Jay Dickman, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Doherty, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Schmalz, F traded to Kansas City
Delete Sam Kurker, F traded to Kansas City
Jacksonville:
Add Ian McKinnon, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Kansas City:
Add Mitch Hults, F assigned by Stockton
Delete Cliff Watson, D traded to Indy
Delete Ryan Van Stralen, F traded to Indy
Maine:
Add Adam Huska, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F assigned by Hartford
Delete Francois Brassard, G loaned to Hartford
Norfolk:
Add Taylor Ross, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Add Brycen Martin, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jimmy Huntington, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Matt Ustaski, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Toledo:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G recalled to Detroit
Tulsa:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Wheeling:
Delete Jack MacNee, D placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Trapp, D placed on reserve
