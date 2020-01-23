ECHL Transactions - January 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 23, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Joe Murdaca, G

Tulsa:

Ian Keserich, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Cincinnati:

Connor Schmidt, D from Kalamazoo

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Josh Taylor, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Philippe Hudon, F placed on family leave

Florida:

Add Cam Maclise, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Cam Johnson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Indy:

Add Nathan Noel, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Add Spencer Watson, F returned from loan to Rockford

Add Mathieu Foget, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Jay Dickman, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Doherty, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Schmalz, F traded to Kansas City

Delete Sam Kurker, F traded to Kansas City

Jacksonville:

Add Ian McKinnon, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Kansas City:

Add Mitch Hults, F assigned by Stockton

Delete Cliff Watson, D traded to Indy

Delete Ryan Van Stralen, F traded to Indy

Maine:

Add Adam Huska, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F assigned by Hartford

Delete Francois Brassard, G loaned to Hartford

Norfolk:

Add Taylor Ross, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Brycen Martin, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jimmy Huntington, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Matt Ustaski, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Toledo:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G recalled to Detroit

Tulsa:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Wheeling:

Delete Jack MacNee, D placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Trapp, D placed on reserve

