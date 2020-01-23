Atlanta Rookie Shines In All-Star Classic

Atlanta Gladiators forward Tommy Marchin

Duluth, GA. - The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference 4-3 in the championship game of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota on Wednesday at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Gladiators all-star rookie forward Tommy Marchin was a big part of the victory and won a skills challenge.

This season for Atlanta the 24-year-old Algonac, Michigan native has played in 28 games for the Gladiators tallying 31 points, on 16 goals and 16 assists. Marchin is tied for the team lead in goals, third in points and fourth in assists. Amongst rookies in the ECHL, he is tied for third in the league in goals (with teammate Sam Asselin), and sixth in the league in points among first-year players.

Marchin was team captain at Brown University during his senior year last season and went straight from the Bears to the AHL, playing in a handful of games with Providence. This season, he was recalled and spent five games with the Providence Bruins scoring two goals.

ï»¿Tommy had a big part in helping the Eastern Conference to victory with three goals in the competition. Four teams squared off for the top spot with the host Wichita Thunder making up two of the teams against all-star players from the Eastern and Western Conferences making up the other two. The teams played 3-on-3, with rally scoring to crown a winner.

The Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition was held between rounds of the game, with the winning player in each event earning goals toward his team's score. The final skills event was the accuracy shooting competition with Atlanta's Tommy Marchin earning the win and three points for the Eastern Conference. Marchin hit all four targets on just five shots in an amazing time of 2.369 seconds.

Also taking part in the All-Star festivities were three members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal squad - Dani Cameranesi (Team Hammers), Kali Flanagan (Eastern Conference) and Gigi Marvin (Western Conference) - along with three-time World Champion Annie Pankowski (Team Bolts). Tommy Marchin is no stranger to the women's league, as his sister Taylor, an ivy league product herself from Yale, currently plays in the NWHL for the Connecticut Whale.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

