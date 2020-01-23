Rush Acquire Ustaski from Idaho

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Ustaski from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for cash considerations. The trade marks the second Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week.

Ustaski most recently comes to the Rush after playing with the division rival Idaho Steelheads. The 6'6", 220-pound forward registered a goal and 3 assists along with a +3 rating in 7 games. Sandwiched in between time spent in the ECHL with Idaho and the Norfolk Admirals, with whom he earned an assist in three games, Ustaski was in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. In 19 games in the "Sunshine State", he earned 6 goals and 4 assists with a +4 rating.

A native of Glenview, Illinois, Ustaski began his professional career with the Jacksonville Icemen after completing college in the spring of 2018 season. In his first 14 games as a rookie, he scored 5 goals and 7 points, and earned a call-up to the AHL, playing one game with the Manitoba Moose. In 31 career games with Jacksonville, Norfolk, and Idaho, Ustaski has 6 goals, 9 assists, and 15 points to his credit. Prior to playing professionally, he played NCAA college hockey with the University of Wisconsin, earning 22 points in 100 games. Ustaski was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2014 NHL Draft (7th Rd-#192).

The Rush resume play on home ice this weekend against the Wichita Thunder for a "three-in-three". Puck drop for Friday, January 24th, and Saturday, January 25th, is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. Sunday's puck drop on January 26th is slated for 4:05 p.m. MDT. On Friday and Saturday, the Rush will host its annual "Military Appreciation Weekend", presented by Ebelution Heating and Cooling and Liberty Superstores, in which the Rush will pay homage to those who have served, and continue to serve, in the United States Armed Forces. The team will wear specialty military themed jerseys for both games on January 24th and 25th, sponsored by Ebelution Heating and Cooling, which will be auctioned off following the January 25th contest.

