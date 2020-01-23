Mavericks Acquire Kurker and Schmalz from Indy for Watson and Van Stralen

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Thursday afternoon that they have acquired forwards Sam Kurker and Matt Schmalz from the Indy Fuel in exchange for forward Ryan Van Stralen and defenseman Cliff Watson.

Kurker, a six-foot-two 203-pound native of Boston, Massachusetts, joins the Mavericks with four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 34 games with the Fuel this season. Kurker, a second round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2012, is currently with the Mavericks AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat. Kurker has played in 55 AHL games in his career, with 14 points on six goals and eight assists.

Schmalz, a six-foot-six 209-pound native of Dunnville, Ontario comes to the Mavericks with 15 points on six goals and nine assists in 32 games this season with the Worcester Railers and Indy Fuel this season. In 129 career ECHL games, the big forward has 77 points on 38 goals and 39 assists. Schmalz was a fifth round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2015.

The Mavericks now face off against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff for both games is 7:05 p.m. This weekend is Military Appreciation Weekend. $12 tickets are available to all active duty, veteran and retired military members with proper military ID. Offer valid only at arena box office or by calling 816-252-7825.

