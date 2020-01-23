Indy Completes Trade for Cliff Watson and Ryan Van Stralen

January 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have acquired forward Ryan Van Stralen and defenseman Clif Watson from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for Sam Kurker and Matt Schmalz.

Van Stralen, 26, joins the Fuel after registering 11 goals and nine assists in 33 games with the Mavericks. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound forward spent the 2018-19 season with the Wichita Thunder, tallying eight goals and 11 assists. A native of Prescott, Ontario, Van Stralen has 106 ECHL games under his belt, earning 27 goals, 27 assists and 166 penalty minutes.

Watson, 26, comes to the Circle City having earned one goal, 15 assists and 32 penalty minutes through 32 games with the Mavericks. A sixth-round draft pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (168th overall) Watson split the 2018-19 season between the American Hockey League and ECHL, appearing in 27 AHL games with the Stockton Heat, Hershey Bears, Utica Comets and Ontario Reign. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has skated in 101 ECHL games, scoring 20 goals and 40 assists.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.