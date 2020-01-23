IceMen Bring Back Forward Ian McKinnon

January 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ian McKinnon

McKinnon, 21, returns to the Icemen where he recorded a goal with 11 penalty minutes in three appearances this season. Last season, the 6-2, 195-pound forward collected 29 points (18g, 11a) with 172 penalty minutes in 43 games played with his hometown Whitby Fury (OJHL). McKinnon registered seven points in 69 games played at the Major Junior level with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads, London Knights, Peterborough Petes and the QMJHL's Charlottetown Islanders.

McKinnon is expected to be available for tonight's game against the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV

The Icemen are back on home ice on January 30 & 31 when they play host to the Fort Wayne Komets. Both games are slated to begin at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.