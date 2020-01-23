Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, TuneIn and Lightning Power Play

PROMOTIONS:

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (16-16-5-1) return home from a six-game road trip to take on the Jacksonville Icemen (13-20-4-0). The Solar Bears are 6-1-0-0 against the Icemen this season, and are coming off a 2-1 win over the league-leading South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday afternoon following Orlando's first loss of the season to Jacksonville on Saturday night.

OLSON COMING OFF BIG WEEK: Forward Trevor Olson led Orlando in scoring last week with seven points (3g-4a) in four games, finishing as runner-up for the Inglasco / ECHL Player of the Week. The second-year pro is also leading the Solar Bears in scoring over his past 10 games with 11 points (4g-6a).

HUNTINGTON TO SUIT UP: After a brief reassignment to Orlando earlier in the month while the team was on the road, Jimmy Huntington was called back up to the Syracuse Crunch. On Wednesday the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect was sent back to Orlando, where he will suit up tonight against Jacksonville on a line with Taylor Cammarata and Chris LeBlanc. In his lone previous outing against the Icemen on Oct. 29, Huntington scored his first professional goal to tie the game at 1-1 and spark a four-goal run for the Solar Bears en route to a 6-2 win.

FUCALE TO START: After getting the win on Sunday in North Charleston, Zachary Fucale will be back between the pipes tonight for the Solar Bears. The goaltender is 2-0-0 against Jacksonville this season with a 1.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .950.

KESSEL BACK IN: Defenseman Blake Kessel is expected back in the lineup tonight after sitting out of Sunday afternoon's contest against the Stingrays. The veteran blueliner notably recorded the overtime-winner against Jacksonville on Dec. 5 in a 4-3 decision.

DONAGHEY REBOUNDING: Cody Donaghey led the Solar Bears defensive corps in plus-minus last week with a +5 rating. The third-year pro also chipped in a season-high three assists in Orlando's 7-3 win at Atlanta last Wednesday.

SOLAR BEARS EQUIPMENT MANAGER TO HIT MAJOR MILESTONE: Solar Bears head equipment manager Adam Dexter will work his 1,000th professional game this evening. Dexter began his professional career with the Charlotte Checkers in 2005-06. The Anchorage, Alaska native was Orlando's original equipment manager for its first four seasons in the ECHL, and was selected by his peers as the ECHL's Equipment Manager of the Year in 2012-13. Dexter returned to the Solar Bears organization this past summer after spending time in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda and overseas with Austria's Graz 99ers.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Alexis D'Aoust scored the game-winner for Jacksonville on Saturday night - the Winnipeg Jets prospect leads the Icemen with three game-winners this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m.

