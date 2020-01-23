Sorenson Rejoins K-Wings on Road Trip

January 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the American Hockey League's Utica Comets loaned forward Tanner Sorenson back to Kalamazoo.

Sorenson, 26, appeared in eight games since the Comets recalled the forward Dec. 28. He previously played in two AHL games for the Comets after his first call-up back on Nov. 16 and recorded his first assist in his AHL debut Nov. 27 against Syracuse.

The Anchorage, Alaska native had four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in his last ECHL game for Kalamazoo, a 7-3 win over the Indy Fuel Dec. 27 at Wings Event Center. Sorenson has 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 13 games for the K-Wings this season. He signed his first AHL contract with Utica last spring after posting 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 55 games in 2018-19 for Kalamazoo.

In a separate transaction, the K-Wings released defenseman Connor Schmidt Thursday. The Monroe, Michigan native had two assists in 13 games.

The Kalamazoo embarks on a season-long six-game road trip, which starts Friday and Saturday with two games against the Tulsa Oilers at 8:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the BOK Center. Catch all the action both nights on 1660 AM in Kalamazoo or ECHL TV online, with pregame coverage starting at 7:45 p.m.

--

Kalamazoo Wings 3-Packs are now available online! Reserve your tickets for the three biggest games in the best seats with the best eats. Visit kwings.com for more information about all the perks that come with a K-Wings 3-Pack!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.