Santtu Kinnunen Finding Comfort in Year Two, Ready to Take Next Step

Santtu Kinnunen took a big leap last summer, coming to North America for the first time after rising through the ranks in his native Finland.

For year two, the Queen City was a much more welcoming sight for the young blue liner.

"When I came here yesterday I saw the familiar places," said Kinnunen. "It's nice to know the places and the people, it's easier. It's a great city and I love it here."

The 24-year-old put together a strong 2022-23 campaign for the Checkers, ranking second among team defensemen with 35 points (9g, 26a) in 69 games. He also reached new heights as the season drew on, notching 11 points in the last 14 games of the season and tying for second on the team with six points (2g, 4a) in seven postseason contests.

"Statistically he had a good season," said assistant coach Bobby Sanguinetti. "He also did the things we asked him to do defensively and offensively, and held himself to a standard to play at that next level. Even the growth within the season was big."

Kinnunen aimed to keep that growth going during his offseason training, honing in on key areas of improvement.

"I think skating - like acceleration - was the biggest part I needed to improve to get tighter gaps on D," said Kinnunen. "When I get the puck, making the first three steps a little harder so I can get to the offense and do what I like to do. I think that's the most important thing I've done."

That work has become evident as the blue liner has ramped up to this point - from the prospect showcase to Florida's training camp to now.

"You see the growth and the comfort this year," said Sanguinetti. "He comes in, he has a good NHL camp and feels confident."

That stint in NHL camp instilled in Kinnunen an understanding of what the Panthers want to see from him in year two.

"Try to do the things that we did at Panthers camp," said Kinnunen on Florida management's message to him. "Like tight gaps, one-on-one angles, trust the skating and be physical here also. I'll try to build up from that and keep going. I think I had a good camp, so just keep going and do what I can."

Kinnunen has plenty of resources at his disposal in Charlotte to continue his development in those areas, and his familiarity with the coaching staff could be a big boost for the young Finn.

"He knows me," said Sanguinetti. "We spend a lot of time together and we have a pretty good relationship. I've been through a lot of what he's going through, so he can use me as a soundboard, and then to have [Checkers head coach] Geordie [Kinnear] as well from that standpoint, who's put guys like myself through it and understands it."

Back in the friendly confines of the Queen City, Kinnunen is ready to jump back into the swing of things.

"It's nice to be here, there's a lot of good memories," said Kinnunen. "Just keep pushing it and get back on the ice with the Charlotte coaches and teammates. It's going to be fun."

And as his comfort grows, so does his drive to get to the next level.

"He's a great kid," said Sanguinetti. "He's eager to learn, he takes all the information and applies it, so as a coach that's all you can ask for. Continue to build off that and do what he can down here to make sure that he's ready for when he gets his opportunity."

