Colorado Eagles Add Four to Training Camp Roster

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defensemen Wyatt Aamodt and Corey Schueneman have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, the Eagles have signed defensemen Bryan Yoon and forward Jordan Martel to tryout agreements.

Aamodt is entering his second professional season after generating three goals and 15 assists in 52 games as a rookie with the Eagles in 2022-23. The Hermantown, Minnesota native played four seasons at Minnesota State University, Mankato from 2018-22, totaling 29 points (10g/19a) in 123 career NCAA contests and helping the Mavericks capture the WCHA regular-season championship in three consecutive seasons from 2019-21, the CCHA regular-season title in 2022 and conference tournament championships in 2019 (WCHA) and 2022 (CCHA). He would also help lead the team to the 2022 NCAA National Championship Game.

Schueneman spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the AHL's Laval Rocket, recording 23 points (6g/17a) in 62 games. He ranked third among team defensemen in points, goals and assists (tied) and his +13 plus/minus rating was tied for second among all Laval skaters. He appeared in two playoff contests for the Rocket.

The 6-foot, 196-pound blueliner skated in seven NHL outings with Montreal in 2022-23, producing one point (0g/1a). Signed by Montreal as a free agent on April 2, 2021, Schueneman has appeared in 31 career NHL games, all with the Canadiens, recording seven points (2g/5a). Schueneman has skated in 180 career AHL games with Laval and the Stockton Heat, collecting 68 points (17g/51a) and a +18 rating.

Yoon recently concluded a five-year collegiate career at Colorado College, posting seven goals and 65 assists in 167 total contests and served as the Tigers team captain during the 2022-23 season. A native of Parker, Colorado, Yoon spent two seasons in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm, collecting 53 points in 120 games.

Martel averaged nearly a point per game last season with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies and Fort Wayne Komets, amassing 18 goals and 32 assists in 58 games. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound winger has netted 20 goals and 33 assists in 60 career ECHL contests with the Grizzlies and Komets.

Prior to making the jump to the pro game, Martel spent two seasons at the college level, notching 20 goals and 14 assists in 38 games at the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres. The 25-year-old also enjoyed a highly-successful career in the major junior ranks, putting up 98 goals and 106 assists in 253 contests with Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL, including a 2017-18 campaign that saw him post 39 goals and 38 assists in 66 games.

