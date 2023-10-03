Season Opening Watch Party at Dave & Busters; Giveaway Schedule Announced

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners and Dave & Buster's will host a free Watch Party for the team's season opener Friday, October 13 at 5 p.m. as the Roadrunners open the 2023-2024 campaign in Texas.

Dave & Buster's is located at 1390 E. Tucson Marketplace and invites all Roadrunners fans to cheer on the team at the free event.

In addition, the team has announced their premium giveaway items for the 2023-2024 season.

Saturday, October 21: Magnetic Schedules Courtesy of Proforma

Saturday, October 28: Trick or Treat Bags Courtesy of Williams & Associates

Saturday, November 4: Military Themed Roadrunners Hats Courtesy of VetTix

Saturday, January 20: Beach Towels Courtesy of Tucson International Airport

Saturday, January 28: Harry Potter Glasses

Saturday, February 17: Roadruners Youth Jersey Giveaway Courtesy of Dental Pros

Saturday, April 20: Team Poster Giveaway Courtesy of AMR

Season Ticket Members who join Dusty's Force are guaranteed a free item at every giveaway night in addition to exclusive events with Roadrunners players throughout the season. Visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly for more details.

Tucson's Home Opener is on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. against the defending AHL Western Conference Champions, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Arizona Coyotes host Anaheim in NHL preseason action at Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 7 at 3 p.m. Tickets for both of those games and all Roadrunners regular season games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

