Season Opening Watch Party at Dave & Busters; Giveaway Schedule Announced
October 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners and Dave & Buster's will host a free Watch Party for the team's season opener Friday, October 13 at 5 p.m. as the Roadrunners open the 2023-2024 campaign in Texas.
Dave & Buster's is located at 1390 E. Tucson Marketplace and invites all Roadrunners fans to cheer on the team at the free event.
In addition, the team has announced their premium giveaway items for the 2023-2024 season.
Saturday, October 21: Magnetic Schedules Courtesy of Proforma
Saturday, October 28: Trick or Treat Bags Courtesy of Williams & Associates
Saturday, November 4: Military Themed Roadrunners Hats Courtesy of VetTix
Saturday, January 20: Beach Towels Courtesy of Tucson International Airport
Saturday, January 28: Harry Potter Glasses
Saturday, February 17: Roadruners Youth Jersey Giveaway Courtesy of Dental Pros
Saturday, April 20: Team Poster Giveaway Courtesy of AMR
Season Ticket Members who join Dusty's Force are guaranteed a free item at every giveaway night in addition to exclusive events with Roadrunners players throughout the season. Visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly for more details.
Tucson's Home Opener is on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. against the defending AHL Western Conference Champions, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Arizona Coyotes host Anaheim in NHL preseason action at Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 7 at 3 p.m. Tickets for both of those games and all Roadrunners regular season games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.
