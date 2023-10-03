Wranglers Sign D Jonathan Aspirot

The Calgary Wranglers have signed defenceman Jonathan Aspirot to a standard AHL player contract.

Aspirot signed a PTO in with Calgary in September and participated in Flames training camp.

The Mascouche, QUE native played the last four seasons with the Belleville Senators, notching 16 points (5g, 11a) in 43 games in 2022-23. He added 65 penalty minutes and finished the season with a plus-4 rating.

