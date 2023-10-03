Ottawa Senators Assign Five Players to Belleville

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced today that five players have been assigned to Belleville Senators Training Camp.

Goaltender Kevin Mandolese, defencemen Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo, and forwards Zack Ostapchuk and Cole Reinhardt, will all join the American Hockey League club at CAA Arena this week.

Mandolese, 23, enters his fourth season as a member of the Senators and sits among Belleville Sens goaltending record leaders in appearances, wins and saves. In 2022-23, the native of Montreal, Quebec played 17 games for Belleville and compiled a record of 6-8-3, with 3.33 goals against average and .890 save percentage. He also appeared in three NHL games for the Ottawa Senators and 16 ECHL games with the Allen Americans, nine of those being playoff contests.

A Native of Fargo, North Dakota, Kleven, begins his first full pro season after making eight appearances with the NHL Senators in 2022-23. The 21-year-old was selected by the Senators in the second round (44th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and spent the past four seasons with the University of North Dakota. He has twice represented the United States at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, winning gold in 2020-21.

Matinpalo, 24, signed an entry level contract with the Senators in May of 2023. The native of Espoo, Finland comes to North America after five pro seasons in his home country, most recently with Assat. In 2022-23, Matinpalo had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and a plus-2 rating over 51 Liiga games. He also registered three points (one goal, three assists) in eight games with Finland at the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship.

A second-round pick of the Senators (39th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Ostapchuk is slated to make his pro debut after an impressive final junior season, that saw him put up 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists) 51 games split between the Winnipeg Ice and the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League. The native of St. Albert, Alberta is also a two-time gold medallist with Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, winning back-to-back titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

A familiar face in the Friendly City, Reinhardt returns for his fourth season with the Sens and is coming off a career high in points in 2022-23. The 23-year-old from Calgary, Alberta was drafted by the Senators in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He's accumulated 76 points (32 goals, 44 assists) and 159 penalty minutes over 169 American Hockey League games, placing him in a three-way tie atop the Belleville Sens all-time games played list.

The Belleville Sens Training Camp roster now sits at 22 players, including 11 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders, and will continue to be updated as players are re-assigned from NHL training camp in Ottawa. You can view the full training camp roster.

Belleville Sens Training Camp continues Tuesday with practice at CAA Arena. While training camp practices will not be open to the public, Belleville Sens Season Ticket Members will get exclusive access to the practice on Thursday October 5, at 10:00 a.m. Physical tickets will be available for pick up that day as well, for those fans who have requested them. Season Ticket Members can contact their Account Executive for more information. Media are able to attend practices and are asked to direct any interview requests to David Foot (footd@bellevillesens.com).

The Senators open the 2023-24 American Hockey League season on October 14th against the Bears, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The 2023 Home Opener presented by CAA is on October 21, 2023, when the Sens host the Laval Rocket.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later. Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

