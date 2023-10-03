Iowa Wild Signs Forward Mason Shaw to AHL Contract

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club signed forward Mason Shaw to a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

Shaw, 24 (11/3/98), is entering his seventh season in professional hockey and his seventh with Iowa. The forward has played 188 games with the club; he ranks seventh all-time in goals (39), sixth in assists (75), seventh in points (114), fifth in game-winning goals (7), sixth in penalty minutes (203), and ninth in shots (396). Shaw was named captain of the 2022-23 club and played in two games with the team before earning a permanent recall to the Minnesota Wild, where he recorded 17 points (7-10=17) in 59 games.

Shaw was drafted in the fourth round (#97 overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut on Dec. 9, 2021 at San Jose.

The Iowa Wild open the 2023-24 regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

