Flames Make Training Camp Roster Reductions

October 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Bishop, Clark (C)

Poolman, Colton (D)

Dansk, Oscar (G)

Jones, Ben (C)

Lyle, Brady (D)

Kuznetsov, Yan (D)

Additionally, the Calgary Wranglers have signed defenceman Jonathan Aspirot to a standard AHL player contract.

The Flames now have 35 players remaining in training camp, with three goalies, 11 defencemen, and 21 forwards.

