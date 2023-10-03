Flames Make Training Camp Roster Reductions
October 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:
Bishop, Clark (C)
Poolman, Colton (D)
Dansk, Oscar (G)
Jones, Ben (C)
Lyle, Brady (D)
Kuznetsov, Yan (D)
Additionally, the Calgary Wranglers have signed defenceman Jonathan Aspirot to a standard AHL player contract.
The Flames now have 35 players remaining in training camp, with three goalies, 11 defencemen, and 21 forwards.
