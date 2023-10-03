Toronto Marlies Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

October 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2023 training camp roster. The initial camp roster will have 31 players which includes 19 forwards, seven defencemen and five goaltenders. The full training camp roster is below.

The Marlies will host the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) and the Laval Rocket (Montréal) for a series of preseason games at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies will face the Rocket on Thursday, October 5 followed by the Senators on Friday, October 6 with both games at 2:00 p.m.

The Marlies opens their 19th season at home against the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) on Saturday, October 14 followed by a matchup with the Utica Comets (New Jersey) on Sunday, October 15.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2022-23 Maple Leafs roster featured 11 players who had dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Kyle Clifford, Pontus Holmberg, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

TORONTO MARLIES 2023 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

FORWARDS (19)

PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN 2022-23 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED

ABRUZZESE, Nick 26 5'11 180 L Slate Hill, NY 06/04/99 Toronto (NHL) / Toronto (AHL) 2019 NHL Draft (124th overall)

BEREZOWSKI, Jackson 7 5'8 181 R Yorkton, SK 02/12/02 Everett (WHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 14, 2023)

CAUFIELD, Brock 6 5'8 185 R Stevens Point, WI 03/09/99 U. Wisconsin (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (July 14, 2023)

CRUIKSHANK, Grant 19 5'9 193 L Delafield, WI 07/19/98 Toronto (AHL) / Saint Cloud St. (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (April 4, 2023)

ELLIS, Max 90 5'9 166 R Plymouth, MI 01/18/00 Toronto (AHL) Free Agent - NHL (April 8, 2022)

HIRVONEN, Roni 33 5'10 178 L Espoo, Finland 01/10/02 HIFK (Liiga) 2020 NHL Draft (59th overall)

KRESSLER, Braeden 63 5'8 169 R Kitchener, ON 01/05/03 Flint (OHL) Free Agent - NHL (October 1, 2021)

MASTROSIMONE, Robert 94 5'8 163 L Bay Shore, NY 01/24/01 Arizona St. (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (August 20, 2023)

OVCHINNIKOV, Dmitry 97 5'10 165 L Chita, Russia 08/19/02 Toronto (AHL) / Siber Novosibirsk (KHL) 2020 NHL Draft (137th overall)

SHAW, Logan 11 6'4 212 R Glace Bay, NS 10/05/92 Toronto (AHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 13, 2022)

SHEA, Neil 62 6'2 201 L Marshfield, MA 07/29/99 Chicago (AHL) / Sacred Heart U. (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (July 14, 2023)

SINGLETON, Tate 9 5'8 185 L West Lebanon, MA 09/05/98 Ohio St. (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (July 14, 2023)

SKIRVING, Todd 51 6'1 188 L Thunder Bay, ON 04/30/92 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Professional Tryout

SLAVIN, Josiah 36 6'3 190 L Erie, CO 12/31/98 Rockford (AHL) / San Diego (AHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 9, 2023)

STEEVES, Alex 46 6'0 196 L Bedford, NH 12/10/99 Toronto (NHL) / Toronto (AHL) Free Agent - NHL (March 28, 2021)

SOLOW, Zach 73 5'8 182 R Naples, FL 11/06/98 Toronto (AHL) / Toronto (NHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 7, 2023)

TVERBERG, Ryan 77 5'11 187 R Richmond Hill, ON 01/30/02 Toronto (AHL) / U. Connecticut (NCAA) 2020 NHL Draft (213th overall)

VOIT, Ty 49 5'8 152 R Pittsburgh, PA 06/10/03 Sarnia (OHL) 2021 NHL Draft (153rd overall)

WEISS, Tyler 86 5'9 168 L Raleigh, NC 01/03/00 U. Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (July 14, 2023)

DEFENCE (7)

PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN 2022-23 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED

DILLINGHAM, Nolan 16 6'1 211 R Mississauga, ON 06/22/02 Sarnia (OHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 14, 2023)

FARRANCE, David 4 5'11 190 L Victor, NY 06/23/99 Chicago (AHL) / Colorado (AHL) Free Agent - AHL (August 22, 2023)

NIEMELÄ, Topi 47 6'0 197 R Oulu, Finland 03/25/02 Toronto (AHL) / Kärpät (Liiga) 2020 NHL Draft (64th overall)

PIETRONIRO, Matteo 32 6'1 185 L Boise, ID 10/20/98 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 7, 2023)

RIFAI, Marshall 83 6'0 185 L Beaconsfield, QC 03/16/98 Toronto (AHL) Free Agent - NHL (July 1, 2023)

TYCHONICK, Jonny 20 6'0 172 L Calgary, AB 03/03/00 Newfoundland (ECHL) / U. Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (March 20, 2023)

VILLENEUVE, William 76 6'2 183 R Sherbrooke, QC 03/20/02 Toronto (AHL) 2020 NHL Draft (122nd overall)

GOALTENDERS (5)

PLAYER # HT WT C BIRTHPLACE BORN 2022-23 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED

CAVALLIN, Luke 40 6'1 195 R Swindon, Great Britain 04/29/01 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (June 6, 2022)

HILDEBY, Dennis 41 6'7 222 L Järfälla, Sweden 08/19/01 Toronto (AHL) / Färjestad (SHL) 2022 NHL Draft (122nd overall)

McKAY, Dryden 45 5'9 187 L Downers Grove, IL 11/25/97 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (April 25, 2022)

PEKSA, Viacheslav 50 6'3 179 L Magnitogorsk, Russia 08/27/02 Bars Kazan (VHL) / Irbis Kazan (MHL) 2020 NHL Draft (177th overall)

PETRUZZELLI, Keith 80 6'6 190 L Wilbraham, MA 02/09/99 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - NHL (November 6, 2022)

INJURED (5)

PLAYER # HT WT S/C BIRTHPLACE BORN 2022-23 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED

BLANDISI, Joseph 10 6'0 183 L Markham, ON 07/18/94 Toronto (AHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 10, 2023)

HELLICKSON, Matthew 12 6'0 183 L Rogers, MN 03/21/98 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent (July 7, 2023)

MILLER, Tommy 8 6'2 194 R West Bloomfield, MI 03/06/99 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 7, 2023)

O'BRIEN, Jay 15 5'9 183 L Hingham, MA 01/04/99 Boston U. (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (August 25, 2023)

SUTHERS, Keenan 27 6'8 245 L Tecumseh, ON 04/27/98 Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 7, 2023)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.