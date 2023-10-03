Syracuse Crunch Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the 27-man training camp roster. Training camp opens today at Tennity Ice Pavilion at Syracuse University.

The training camp roster consists of 16 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards (16)

NO NAME AGE DOB HGT WGT BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB

11 Daniel Walker 24 5/18/99 6'5 238 Sudbury, ON Waterloo (USports)

Syracuse (AHL)

14 Tristan Allard 21 6/23/02 6'2 196 Renfrew, ON Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

Syracuse (AHL)

16 Shawn Element 23 4/23/00 5'11 201 Victoriaville, QC Syracuse (AHL)

Orlando (ECHL)

18 Joe Carroll 22 2/1/01 6'2 204 Carp, ON Belleville (AHL)

Orlando (ECHL)

19 Bennett MacArthur 22 1/30/01 5'11 199 Summerside, PE Syracuse (AHL)

Orlando (ECHL)

23 Maxim Groshev 21 12/14/01 6'2 196 Agryz, Russia SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (VHL)

27 Mitchell Chaffee 25 1/26/98 6'1 192 Rockford, MI Iowa (AHL)

36 Felix Robert 24 7/24/99 5'9 175 Lambton, QC Syracuse (AHL)

39 Gage Goncalves 22 1/16/01 5'11 188 Mission, BC Syracuse (AHL)

40 Gabriel Dumont 32 10/6/90 5'10 197 Degelis, QC Syracuse (AHL)

45 Cole Koepke 25 5/17/98 6'1 203 Hermantown, MN Tampa Bay (NHL)

Syracuse (AHL)

54 Lucas Edmonds 22 1/27/01 5'10 174 North Bay, ON Syracuse (AHL)

78 Jaydon Dureau 22 1/20/01 5'11 176 White City, SK Syracuse (AHL)

Orlando (ECHL)

80 Ilya Usau 22 8/3/01 6'0 189 Minsk, Belarus Syracuse (AHL)

85 Daniel Walcott 29 2/19/94 6'0 174 Île-Perrot, QC Syracuse (AHL)

96 Gabriel Szturc 20 9/24/03 5'10 189 Cesky Tesin, Czechia Kelowna (WHL)

Defensemen (9)

NO NAME AGE DOB HGT WGT BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB

4 Devante Stephens 26 1/2/97 6'3 188 White Rock, BC Tucson (AHL)

5 Philippe Myers 26 1/25/97 6'6 213 Moncton, NB Tampa Bay (NHL)

Syracuse (AHL)

21 Jack Thompson 21 3/19/02 6'1 189 Courtice, ON Syracuse (AHL)

24 Max Crozier 23 4/19/00 6'1 197 Calgary, AB Syracuse (AHL)

Providence College (NCAA)

43 Louka Henault 22 1/31/01 5'11 191 Montreal, QC Jacksonville (ECHL)

72 Declan Carlile 23 5/18/00 6'1 185 Hartland, MI Syracuse (AHL)

74 Sean Day 25 1/9/98 6'3 225 Leuven, Belgium Syracuse (AHL)

84 Emil Lilleberg 22 2/2/01 6'2 202 Sarpsborg, Norway IK Oskarshamn (SHL)

94 Zachary Massicotte 22 3/15/01 6'4 220 Shawinigan, QC Belleville (AHL)

Allen (ECHL)

Goaltenders (2)

NO NAME AGE DOB HGT WGT BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB

50 Evan Fitzpatrick 25 1/28/98 6'2 186 St. John's, NL Charlotte (AHL)

Florida (ECHL)

60 Hugo Alnefelt 22 6/4/01 6'3 189 Danderyd, Sweden Syracuse (AHL)

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

