Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Capital City Go-Go - Game Highlights
Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video
Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics
NBA G League Stories from March 17, 2026
- Warriors Close Road Trip with 137-130 Loss to Capital City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Skyforce Lean on Home Crowd as Playoff Push Enters Final Stretch - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charge Win in Westchester - Cleveland Charge
- Greensboro Swarm Announces Thompson Night, Silent Auction for March 18 Contest to Benefit Foster Care Programs - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Cleveland Charge: March 17, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Bulls Emerge Victorious in Regular Season Home Finale - Windy City Bulls
- Legends Rally in Fourth Quarter to Complete Sweep of Clippers - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Capital City Go-Go Stories
- Labissiere and Williams Named to NBA G League Next up Game
- Go-Go Launch "Season of Thanks" - New Community Ticket Offers Announced Ahead of November 30 Game
- Go-Go Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Go-Go Announce 2025-26 Coaching Staff
- Go-Go Acquire First and Second Round Picks in 2026 NBA G League Draft