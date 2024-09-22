San Jose's Comeback Bid Falls Just Short; Quakes Travel to Canada to Face CF Montréal Next Saturday

September 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to St. Louis CITY SC 2-1 on Saturday night in front of 15,112 fans.

The visitors struck first in the fourth minute when Jannes Horn streaked down the left wing and fed Cedric Teuchert for the quick finish. In the 11th minute, St. Louis was awarded a penalty after video review when San Jose defender Rodrigues appeared to collide with Marcel Hartel in the box. Two minutes later, Hartel converted from the spot to double the advantage.

The Quakes were undeterred and created two clear chances on goal from Hernán López and Jeremy Ebobisse, but St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki got a hand on both attempts. But Ebobisse would not be denied, and in the 40th minute, he played a one-two with Quakes defender Carlos Akapo and subsequently finished the play with a low left-footed strike to the right corner of the net for his fifth goal of the season. The half ended 2-1 in favor of St. Louis. San Jose valiantly pushed for an equalizer late but could not get one before the final whistle.

The Quakes now travel to Canada on Saturday, Sept. 28, to face CF Montréal. Kickoff from Stade Saputo will take place at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish/French), as well as on local radio via AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

The Quakes moved to 0-4-0 (2 GF, 9 GA) against St. Louis CITY SC in MLS regular-season competition, including a 0-2-0 (2 GF, 4 GA) record at home.

Cristian Espinoza extended his run of consecutive MLS regular-season games played to a current league-high of 105 (Oct. 2, 2021 - present). The streak is not only a Quakes record but sixth longest in MLS history, surpassing Bobby Boswell's 103 (June 19, 2013 - June 18, 2016). Luis Robles holds the league record with 183 straight appearances (Sept. 29, 2012 - May 12, 2018).

Jeremy Ebobisse scored his fifth goal of the MLS season in the 40th minute and amassed his seventh goal contribution (5g/2a).

Carlos Akapo's assist on Jeremy Ebobisse's goal was his first goal contribution of the season.

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 2 St. Louis CITY SC

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 - PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 67°F Clear

Attendance: 15,112

Match Officials:

Referee: Ricardo Montero

AR1: Jeremy Kieso

AR2: Nick Uranga

4th: Allen Chapman

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Tom Supple

Scoring Summary:

STL (0-1) - Cedric Teuchert (Jannes Horn, Marcel Hartel) 4'

STL (0-2) - Marcel Hartel (unassisted) 13'

SJ (1-2) - Jeremy Ebobisse (Carlos Akapo) 40'

Misconduct Summary:

STL - Marcel Hartel (caution) 39'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: William Yarbrough; Oscar Verhoeven (Jackson Yueill 71'), Rodrigues, Tanner Beason, Carlos Akapo (Vítor Costa 46'); Carlos Gruezo, Niko Tsakiris; Amahl Pellegrino (Paul Marie 57'), Hernán López (Tommy Thompson 87'), Cristian Espinoza (C), Jeremy Ebobisse (Jack Skahan 46').

Substitutes not used: Jacob Jackson (GK), Riley Lynch, Alfredo Morales, Daniel Munie.

POSS.: 54.6%; SHOTS: 16; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 0; FOULS: 10; xG: 1.3

ST. LOUIS CITY SC: Roman Bürki (C); Tomas Totland, Josh Yaro, Kyle Hiebert, Jannes Horn (Jayden Reid 46'); Chris Durkin (Akil Watts 24'), Marcel Hartel, Rasmus Alm (Indiana Vassilev 57'); João Klauss (Simon Becher 57'), Nokkvi Thorisson (Jake Girdwood-Reich 79'), Cedric Teuchert.

Substitutes not used: Ben Lundt (GK), John Klein, Jake Nerwinski, Michael Wentzel.

POSS.: 45.4%; SHOTS: 8; SOG: 2; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 13; xG: 2

NOTE: All stats are unofficial.

EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On the impact of injuries:

"It's always tough, three games in a week, especially with the injuries we've had to our forwards, with Preston [Judd] being out. Benji [Kikanović], Jeremy [Ebobisse] can only play a half tonight, and then [Ousseni] Bouda. So that's been tough. We finished the game without a forward, but that's the reality of it. We didn't have any forwards at the at the end of the game.

On the team's first-half performance:

"The first 10 minutes the game, we were just poor, didn't start well, but came into the game, had some big chances. The guys showed they haven't given up. I know that we can't make the playoffs, but they've shown a lot of fighting."

On the positives he sees this season:

"Some bright spots are Niko Tsakiris, who's been really good, got a lot of minutes last year, but he's been performing well. [Ousseni] Bouda is another one, unfortunately, was injured tonight, but Bouda's played a lot of games with the second team, and he's worked his way into being a potential starter for us. So it was kind of frustrating that he took a knock last game against Seattle [Sounders FC], but he'll hopefully be back soon."

On the performances of Oscar Verhoeven and Jack Skahan:

"[Carlos] Akapo was struggling a little bit with his foot, and I think Oscar is just more comfortable on the right. He's a right-footed player. I thought he had a really good game. Another young player that's getting valuable minutes. He's going to have a really good career here. Second half, we had Jack Skahan up top for a bit. He's a vertical player. He likes to run in behind. Had one pretty good chance. I think they called it offsides."

On the remainder of the 2024 season:

"These next four games are important, just like the other ones have been. Now we go on the road to Montréal. Good result in Seattle; good result against [Real] Salt Lake. So we know we can perform on the road. But we just have to see how we come out of this game injury-wise, and see what kind of lineup we'll put on the field. They'll fight, they're going to scrap, they haven't quit. I'll tell you that."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD JEREMY EBOBISSE

On the overall impression of the game:

"I think in situations like these, each game starts 0-0. Unfortunately, we went down two goals pretty quickly, and we knew that we had to fight. We didn't want to get blown out. We wanted to put ourselves in position to get a little bit more out of the game, despite the difficulties."

On his goal contribution tonight:

"In regard to my goal, I know how this team plays. We all knew what we're doing. If you can combine quickly, you're going to get guys stepping and leaving their spaces open. If you can make the right decisions, which credit to [Carlos] Akapo. He made a really good decision, really good weight on the pass, and then you'll find yourself in on goal. There were some other opportunities as well for me and for some other guys. From an execution standpoint and understanding their tactical identity, the key was to draw them out of position and get behind them when we could. We had some success at times, but ultimately, we didn't come away with three points."

On the team's motivation to finish the season strong:

"We owe it to the fans. We owe it to the city, and we owe it to ourselves to try and get points."

"It's no secret that we can be dangerous and that we can threaten any team that we play. Our record doesn't show that. We're going to go in and we're going to try and get points in each and every game that we do end up a part of."

