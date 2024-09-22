Rapids Triumph Over Toronto FC to Clinch Spot in 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

September 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (15-10-5, 50 pts.) secured their spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC (11-17-3, 36 pts.) at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night.

With only five matches remaining in the regular season for Colorado, a playoff position was on the line as the club got set to face Toronto FC in an inter-conference matchup. The Rapids sat at fourth in the conference heading into Saturday night while Toronto was placed eighth and looking to strengthen their playoff chances. A win for Colorado would secure the club's spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Right from the opening whistle, both sides traded chances as they settled into the pace of the match. The Rapids were able to create multiple high-quality chances coming from Rafael Navarro and Djordje Mihailovic, but were unable to find the final touch and take a lead in the first half.

It was the same for Toronto, who had opportunities without any goals to show for it early on.

The stalemate led to a scoreless half, but the story of this match would be told in the final forty-five minutes of play.

The Rapids continued their pressure in search of the opening goal, leading to multiple chances that were inches from finding the back of the net. The club kept their attack up, which would end up paying off in the 52nd minute from a new face for the Rapids crowd to cheer on.

Following a pass down the right wing from Mihailovic, Darren Yapi collected the ball and started his attack. The forward took a few central touches and played a quick pass on the ground to the top of the box, where a streaking Reggie Cannon met the ball with a one-time strike into the bottom left corner of the net. In his home debut, the defender lifted his side to their first lead of the match and sent the home fans into a frenzy.

The goal was Cannon's first as a member of the Rapids in his second appearance and the third of his MLS career. It was the 26-year-old's first MLS goal since August 10, 2019, as a member of FC Dallas. The assist from Yapi was his first of the season in MLS play and the second of his career. The additional assist from Mihailovic on the goal marked his 23rd goal contribution of the season, putting him into a tie with Diego Rubio (2022) for the most in a single season in Rapids history. The midfielder's assist also marked his 13th of the season, tying Chris Henderson (1997) and Adrian Paz (1998) for the second most assists recorded in a single regular season in club history.

Playing with the lead, the Rapids kept their pressure up in the hopes of sealing a victory and securing their spot in the playoffs. Toronto would make their attempts to equalize, but the Colorado back line and goalkeeper Zack Steffen stopped every chance they were faced with. The strong defensive play led to a record-breaking moment in stoppage time, adding to the already long list of accomplishments of this 2024 Rapids side.

Yapi continued his strong play into the final moments of Saturday's match, leading to the forward drawing a penalty just as stoppage time began. Mihailovic, who already tied the club record for goal contributions in a single season earlier in the match, stepped up to take the penalty. The midfielder calmly made his run up and chipped the ball Panenka-style to beat the Toronto goalkeeper and etch his name into Colorado Rapids history.

The goal marked Mihailovic's 24th goal contribution, putting him in sole possession of the club's single season record that Diego Rubio set in 2022. The 25-year-old also extended his single-season career high to 11 goals on the year, bringing his MLS career total to 31.

The goal all but secured the club's victory in the match, clinching their spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. It will be the Rapids' third appearance in the league's postseason over the last five seasons and the first berth since 2021.

In addition to clinching a playoff spot, the Rapids continued their dominance at DSGP this season by extending their unbeaten streak to 13 matches across all competitions with a 10-0-3 record. The win also marked the 15th win of the season for Head Coach Chris Armas, putting him past Glenn Myernick (1997, 14 wins) for the most regular-season wins by a first-year Rapids head coach.

Colorado will head on the road for their next matchup with Minnesota United FC on Saturday night. Kickoff at Allianz Field is set for 6:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

