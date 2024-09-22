Atlanta United Draws New York Red Bulls 2-2
September 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - Atlanta United played New York Red Bulls to a 2-2 draw at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night. Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk scored his second MLS goal in two matches while Colombian forward Edwin Mosquera found the back of the net for the first time this year.
The Red Bulls had the better start and nearly opened the scoring in the 12th minute. After a corner, a header at the penalty spot was redirected towards the back post for an open Noah Eile who finished low past Brad Guzan, however the offside flag was raised immediately and the goal was called back.
A couple of minutes later, Brad Guzan was called into action twice in quick succession. First, New York used a long ball to free up Lewis Morgan behind Atlanta's defense. Guzan came off his line and saved the chip attempt with a strong right hand. Moments later, Dante Vanzeir was the recipient of another long ball and found himself through on goal. He tried to go near post with a left-footed strike, but Guzan's strong right hand again saved the shot.
New York struck first in the 31st minute. John Tolkin played in a corner from the left side. The ball deflected back out to Tolkin's side near the 18 yard box and the defender whipped in a low cross which was met by Vanzeir at the near post who poked the ball into the net for the opening goal.
Atlanta got back into the match right before halftime. Brooks Lennon played a long ball down the right channel for Jamal Thiaré and the Senagelese striker used his pace to get in front of Felipe Carballo and took a touch into the box. New York's defender pushed Thiaré from behind and referee Chris Penso pointed to the spot. Miranchuk stepped up and calmly slotted the ball into the left corner for the 1-1 halftime score.
Atlanta made one change at the break, bringing on Luke Brennan for Noah Cobb. The Red Bulls had the first chance of the second half in the 48th minute. Following a counterattack, Dennis Gjengaar was open at the top of the box. He took a shot on goal which was deflected and Guzan made a lunging left-footed stop. Moments later, Vanzeir found space in the box and Guzan once again made a kick save to keep the score level.
The game didn't see many clear-cut chances until the 84th minute. Jay Fortune won a free kick inside Atlanta's own box, however after video review, the call was reversed and New York was given a penalty kick as it was determined Elias Manoel was brought down by Fortune. Manoel stepped up to the spot but Guzan guessed correctly and made a diving stop to his right and tipped to ball out for a corner.
In stoppage time, Atlanta took the lead in spectacular fashion. Moments after stepping onto the pitch, Mosquera received the ball on the left side. The Colombian winger dribbled down the left towards the edge of the box and unleashed an unstoppable curler into the upper right corner to give Atlanta the late 2-1 lead. The lead only lasted five minutes as New York found a late equalizer. After a long cross to the far post was headed down by Dylan Nealis, Julian Zakrzewski played a one-time cross to the top of the six yard box where Manoel one-timed the finish beyond Guzan.
Atlanta United (8-13-9, 33 points) returns to action Saturday, Sept. 28 when it travels to face Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 21-11 New York
Shots on target: 10-3 New York
Corner kicks: 9-4 New York
Fouls Committed: 14-7 Atlanta
xG: 3.8 - 1.6 New York
Possession: 60.6% - 39.4% New York
Passing accuracy: 81.4% - 68.8% New York
Scoring
NYRB - Dante Vanzeir (Tolkin) 31'
ATL - Alexey Miranchuk (Penalty) 45'+3'
ATL - Edwin Mosquera (Amador) 90'+2'
NYRB - Elias Manoel (Zakrzewski) 90'+7'
Disciplinary
NYRB - Felipe Carballo 45+2'
ATL - Saba Lobjanidze 68'
NYRB - Carlos Coronelidze 73'
NYRB - Dylan Nealis 87' Notes
Alexey Miranchuk scored his second goal of the season and has now scored in back-to-back matches for Atlanta
Edwin Mosquera scored his first goal of the year
Brad Guzan saved his 3rd penalty kick of the season
Brad Guzan made 8 saves tonight, a new season-high
Pedro Amador recorded his second assist of the season
Attendance: 25,174
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Pedro Amador
D: Noah Cobb (Luke Brennan - HT)
D: Derrick Williams
D: Stian Gregersen
D: Brooks Lennon
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Jay Fortune
M: Alexey Miranchuk
F: Saba Lobjanidze (Edwin Mosquera - 92')
F: Jamal Thiaré (Daniel Ríos - 71')
Substitutes not used:
Josh Cohen
Luis Abram
Matt Edwards
Dax McCarty
Tristan Muyumba
Tyler Wolff
NEW YORK RED BULLS STARTING LINEUP
GK: Carlos Coronel
D: John Tolkin
D: Noah Eile
D: Andres Reyes
D: Dylan Nelis
M: Lewis Morgan
M: Cameron Harper (Serge Gnoma - 76')
M: Felipe Carballo (Ronald Donkor - 64')
M: Daniel Edelman (c)
F: Dennis Gjengaar (Julian Zakrzewski - 64')
F: Dante Vanzeir (Elias Manoel - 76')
Substitutes not used:
Peter Stroud
Cory Burke
Ryan Meara
Aidan O'Connor
Mohammed Sofo
OFFICIALS
Chris Penso (referee), Jeffrey Swartzel (assistant), Brian Dunn (assistant), Guido Gonzales Jr. (fourth), Carol Anne Chenard (VAR), Mike Kampmeinert (AVAR)
