Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Austin FC 1-0 to Set Club Record for Single-Season Road Wins

September 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

AUSTIN - Houston Dynamo FC defeated in-state rivals Austin FC 1-0 tonight to earn their eighth road win of the season and set a single-season Club record. The victory also marked Houston's first win at Q2 Stadium, earning three crucial points in their push for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Dynamo are now undefeated in 14 of their last 16 MLS matches, while finding the back of the net 30 times over that stretch. Houston remains in the heart of playoff contention with four league matches remaining this season, including two at home and two versus Western Conference opponents above the playoff line. The Dynamo are looking to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013.

Houston broke the scoreless match in the 83rd minute when defender Erik Sviatchenko headed a corner delivery from forward Amine Bassi down to midfielder Adalberto Coco Carrasquilla. The Panamanian international then fired the ball into the back of the net with a bicycle kick for his third goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark was called into action in the first minute of the match when a chested ball fell to Gyasi Zardes in the box, but the veteran shot stopper was alert to the danger for his first of five saves on the night.

Defender Griffin Dorsey took his chances from outside of the box in the 23rd minute, but his powerful shot went just wide of the bottom far post.

Clark was called into action again in first-half stoppage time when the goalkeeper managed to get his body in the way of a low shot from Mikkel Desler despite an obstructed view.

Gyasi Zardes came close to giving Austin the lead in the 55th minute, but defender Micael kept the match level with a goal line clearance by the Brazilian defender.

Forward Aliyu Ibrahim almost round the back of the net in the 59th minute, but his a low-driven shot was blocked by the feet of the Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

The Dynamo next travel to face Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, Sept. 28, before returning to Shell Energy Stadium to host the New England Revolution on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Austin FC (9-13-8, 35 pts.) 0-1 Houston Dynamo FC (13-8-9, 48 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 30

Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Austin FC 0 0 0

Houston Dynamo FC 0 1 1

HOU: Coco Carrasquilla 3 (Erik Sviatchenko 3) 83'

Austin FC: Brad Stuver; Mikkel Desler (Owen Wolff 61'), Julio Cascante (Oleksander Svatok 46'), Brendan Hines-lke, Guilherme Biro; Osman Bukari (Jader Obrian 68'), Alexander Ring (C), Jhojan Valencia (Daniel Pereira 46'), Jon Gallagher, Sebastian Driussi; Gyasi Zardes (Diego Rubio 75')

Unused substitutes: Ethan Finlay, Leo Vaisanen, Hector Jimenez, Stefan Cleveland

Total shots: 18 (Sebastian Driussi 4); Shots on goal: 6 (Gyasi Zardes 2); Fouls: 15 (Gyasi Zardes 4); Offside: 0; Corner kicks: 11; Saves: 3 (Brad Stuver)

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark (C); Franco Escobar (Daniel Steres 73'), Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey; Aliyu Ibrahim (McKinze Gaines 73'), Artur, Coco Carrasquilla, Sebastian Kowalczyk (Sebastian Ferreira 91'), Amine Bassi (Ethan Bartlow 91'); Ezequiel Ponce (Latif Blessing 61' [Brad Smith 95'])

Unused substitutes: Andrew Tarbell, Jan Gregus, Brooklyn Raines

Total shots: 15 (three players tied with 3); Shots on goal: 4 (four players tied with 1); Fouls: 12 (Sebastian Kowalczyk 3); Offside: 2 (Aliyu Ibrahim and Sebastian Kowalczyk tied with 1); Corner kicks: 4; Saves: 5 (Steve Clark)

DISCIPLINE:

ATX: Sebastian Driussi (caution; foul) 33'

ATX: Julio Cascante (caution; foul) 38'

HOU: Coco Carrasquilla (caution; foul) 42'

ATX: Guilherme Biro (caution; foul) 56'

HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk (caution; foul) 90'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant: Andrew Bigelow

Assistant: Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Tim Ford

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Weather: 93 degrees, mostly sunny skies

