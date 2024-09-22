St. Louis CITY SC Defeats San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 to Earn First Road Win of the Season

September 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, CA - St. Louis CITY SC earned their first road win of the season after defeating San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 at PayPal Park on Saturday night. Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartel scored for CITY SC early in the first half before Jeremy Ebobisse tallied a goal for San Jose in the 40th minute. The goal marked Teuchert's fourth MLS goal of the season. Jannes Horn recorded his first career MLS assist on the strike. Earning an assist along with his penalty goal, Hartel now has two goals and five assists through his first five MLS matches.

Postgame Notes

Cedric Teuchert scored his fourth goal of the season. The goal was his fourth in his last five matches

This was the second consecutive match that Teuchert has scored in the fourth minute of play

Jannes Horn earned his first career MLS assist

Marcel Hartel picked up his second goal of the season

Hartel also earned his fifth MLS assist of the season

Hartel has seven goal contributions (two goals, five assists) through his first five MLS matches

CITY SC earned its first away win of the season

St. Louis maintained their perfect record against San Jose (4-0-0 record)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Cedric Teuchert (Jannes Horn, Marcel Hartel), 4th minute - Cedric Teuchert scored a right footed shot from the center of the box to the middle right zone.

STL: Marcel Hartel (penalty kick), 13th minute - Marcel Hartel scored from a penalty kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

SJ: Jeremy Ebobisse (Carlos Akapo), 40th minute - Jeremy Ebobisse scored a left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

September 21, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, CA)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

San Jose Earthquakes 1 0 1

St. Louis CITY SC 2 0 2

Scoring Summary

STL: Cedric Teuchert (Jannes Horn, Marcel Hartel), 4'

STL: Marcel Hartel (penalty kick), 13'

SJ: Jeremy Ebobisse (Carlos Akapo), 40'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Marcel Hartel (caution), 39'

Lineups

SJ: GK William Yarbrough, D Tanner Beason, D Rodrigues, D Carlos Akapo (Vitor Costa, 46'), D Oscar Verhoeven (Jackson Yueill, 71'); M Carlos Gruezo, M Hernan (Tommy Thompson, 85'), M Niko Tsakiris; F Amahl Pellegrino (Paul Marie, 57'), F Cristian Espinoza ©, F Jeremy Ebobisse (Jack Skahan, 46')

Substitutes not used: GK Jacob Jackson, D Daniel Munie, M Riley Lynch, M Alfredo Morales

TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 0

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Tomas Totland, D Josh Yaro, D Kyle Hiebert, D Jannes Horn (Jay Reid, 46'); M Chris Durkin (Akil Watts, 24'); M Nökkvi Thórisson (Jake Girdwood-Reich, 79'), M Cedric Teuchert, M Marcel Hartel, M Rasmus Alm (Indiana Vassilev, 57'); F João Klauss (Simon Becher, 57')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Michael Wentzel, D Jake Nerwinski, M John Klein

TOTAL SHOTS: 8; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 4

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Nick Uranga, Allen Chapman

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Tom Supple

Venue: PayPal Park

Weather: Clear, 68 degrees

Interim Head Coach John Hackworth

Opening statement:

All right, I know I sound like a broken record sometimes when I talk about progress but getting our first win on the road this year, that's definite progress. Doing it in the fashion that we did it tonight, absolute progress. It wasn't pretty, in particular, there were phases of that game, the end of the first half, some moments in the second that did not look great, but I give our guys a lot of credit. The halftime talk was not easy. It was difficult because we should have been in a much better position to control the game in the second half. Well, I don't think we played particularly well. What we did do is we defended the box very bravely, brilliantly, and at times, you know, made some key ball winning moments. [Roman] Bürki makes, you know, some great saves to help our team out. And at the end of the day, you know, we do get our first road win of the year and three additional points, and that's something that the team set out to do in these last five games. So, credit to them. And I think this is one of those hurdles that we just got over, and now we've got to go try to do it again.

On what it was like watching the last 70 minutes of the game with the chances San Jose had:

Yeah, we haven't done it very well. You know, we've lost points from this position previously, but tonight we didn't. So, I was really upset with the latter part of the first half, because I think it was self-inflicted. We gave the ball away, far too easy, you know, we didn't take what San Jose was giving us. And that's, you know, but I think it's part of what this team is has to get through, and we did it tonight. So, the second half, you know, they're a team that, obviously, we watched them come back against Seattle on Wednesday night, and so we didn't give up that second goal, and that's a big step forward for us.

On the formation the team used tonight:

We went out into a new formation. We were, you know, when we were with the ball, we were playing in a 4-3-3, single six. Chris [Durkin] is very good at that. In fact, he is extremely good at that. I wish we could have seen it for the whole 90, but unfortunately, you know, he took a knock and couldn't go on. When we were defending, we dropped into a 4-1-4-1. Would have loved, you know, for us to be able to press a little more. But we went up two goals and, you know, to a certain point, we didn't give up anything, until we started some self-inflicting problems. But that was the idea with the shape change for the most part, you know, felt really good about that. It was nice to have Ras[mus] [Alm], you know, play like a true winger on the right, Nökkvi [Thórisson] is not a true winger, and we didn't ask him to play as much. We kind of asked him to go in between, putting [Marcel Hartel] and [Cedric Teuchert] in the middle, you know that's a really good midfield right there. And so, we had support of [João] Klauss. Interested to see if we can continue to do that as we go forward.

On Tomas Totland's defensive play tonight:

I really like what I saw at Totland tonight. You know, it's been for him a struggle. You know, he's always good going forward. Such a quality player on the ball. Really good engine. But he was, he was really good defensively the whole night, from start to finish. So really proud of his performance.

Forward Cedric Teuchert

On the feeling of winning the first road game of the season:

It's a great feeling. I think this was our [goal] this week, we won the first game on the road to get the three points, and we are very happy about that.

On what made the game tough after going up 2-0:

It's a good question. I think we have to see the video next week. And yeah, true. It was not our best game. We started very well and after 20 minutes, I think we lost a little bit of the game. But at the end of the day, we have three points, and that's what we wanted.

On what he thought about his performance:

I think for me, it was not the best performance. Of course, I think I played good during the game, but after the first half, it was not my best performance. Of course, we can all do better and but yeah, I scored, I helped the team with a goal, and we have the three points. So right now, the team is more important than me.

