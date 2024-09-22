D.C. United Lose 4-0 against the Philadelphia Union on the Road

September 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union (9-12-9, 36 pts.) 4 v. 0 D.C. United (8-13-9, 33 pts.)

2024 MLS Regular Season

September 22, 2024 - Subaru Park - Chester, Pennsylvania

Player Notes

Defender Aaron Herrera completed four dribbles and won seven total duels; he completed 90 minutes.

Midfielder Jared Stroud had five recoveries and a 93% passing accuracy; he completed 82 minutes.

Forward Christian Benteke created two chances and won four aerial duels; he completed 90 minutes.

Defender Pedro Santos had a 100% crossing accuracy and won 8 ground duels; he completed 65 minutes.

The Black-and-Red are 9-20-7 against the Philadelphia Union all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 3-13-1 record against the Philadelphia Union on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 4-6-5 on the road in 2024.

Philadelphia Union Lineup: Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes (Jeremy Rafanello 72'), Nathan Harriel, Kai Wagner (Olivier Mbaizo 72'), Daniel Gazdag (Cavan Sullivan 86'), Jack McGlynn (Danley Jean Jacques 65'), Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan, Mikael Uhre (Alejandro Bedoya 65'), Tai Baribo (Sam Adeniran 86')

Unused Substitutes: Andrew Rick, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan

Head Coach: Jim Curtin

D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Matti Peltola, Pedro Santos (Ted Ku-DiPietro 65'), Garrison Tubbs (Cristian Dájome 46'), Aaron Herrera, Christopher McVey, Boris Enow (Martin Rodríguez 72'), Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 82'), Gabriel Pirani (Dominique Badji 46'), Mateusz Klich, Christian Benteke

Unused Substitutes: Luis Zamudio, Russell Canouse, Jeremy Garay, Hayden Sargis

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

