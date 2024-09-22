D.C. United Lose 4-0 against the Philadelphia Union on the Road
September 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
Philadelphia Union (9-12-9, 36 pts.) 4 v. 0 D.C. United (8-13-9, 33 pts.)
2024 MLS Regular Season
September 22, 2024 - Subaru Park - Chester, Pennsylvania
Player Notes
Defender Aaron Herrera completed four dribbles and won seven total duels; he completed 90 minutes.
Midfielder Jared Stroud had five recoveries and a 93% passing accuracy; he completed 82 minutes.
Forward Christian Benteke created two chances and won four aerial duels; he completed 90 minutes.
Defender Pedro Santos had a 100% crossing accuracy and won 8 ground duels; he completed 65 minutes.
#PHIvDC
The Black-and-Red are 9-20-7 against the Philadelphia Union all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United have a 3-13-1 record against the Philadelphia Union on the road in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 4-6-5 on the road in 2024.
Philadelphia Union Lineup: Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes (Jeremy Rafanello 72'), Nathan Harriel, Kai Wagner (Olivier Mbaizo 72'), Daniel Gazdag (Cavan Sullivan 86'), Jack McGlynn (Danley Jean Jacques 65'), Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan, Mikael Uhre (Alejandro Bedoya 65'), Tai Baribo (Sam Adeniran 86')
Unused Substitutes: Andrew Rick, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan
Head Coach: Jim Curtin
D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Matti Peltola, Pedro Santos (Ted Ku-DiPietro 65'), Garrison Tubbs (Cristian Dájome 46'), Aaron Herrera, Christopher McVey, Boris Enow (Martin Rodríguez 72'), Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 82'), Gabriel Pirani (Dominique Badji 46'), Mateusz Klich, Christian Benteke
Unused Substitutes: Luis Zamudio, Russell Canouse, Jeremy Garay, Hayden Sargis
Head Coach: Troy Lesesne
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 22, 2024
- D.C. United Lose 4-0 against the Philadelphia Union on the Road - D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati See the Progression They Were Looking For, But Leave Nashville Wanting More After 2-2 Draw - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Earn 4-2 Win Over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Atlanta United Draws New York Red Bulls 2-2 - Atlanta United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Defeats San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 to Earn First Road Win of the Season - St. Louis City SC
- Los Angeles Galaxy Doubles-up on Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 4-2 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Timbers Claw Back Late to Draw Real Salt Lake 3-3 on the Road - Portland Timbers
- Second-Half Goals Lead Loons to Victory at Sporting Kansas City - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC loses 3-1 to FC Dallas - Los Angeles FC
- San Jose's Comeback Bid Falls Just Short; Quakes Travel to Canada to Face CF Montréal Next Saturday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sporting KC Falls to Minnesota - Sporting Kansas City
- Rapids Triumph Over Toronto FC to Clinch Spot in 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Austin FC 1-0 to Set Club Record for Single-Season Road Wins - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Lose 4-0 against the Philadelphia Union on the Road
- MLS Unveils List of the 25 Most Popular Jerseys
- D.C. United Sign Ted Ku-DiPietro to a New Contract as a U22 Initiative Player Through 2027
- D.C. United Win 2-1 against Chicago Fire FC on the Road
- D.C. United Win 3-1 Against Toronto FC on the Road