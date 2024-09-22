Los Angeles Galaxy Doubles-up on Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 4-2

September 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CARSON, CA - A rotated Vancouver Whitecaps FC side fought valiantly, but ultimately came up short 4-2 to the Western Conference leading Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday, who remained unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The 'Caps gladly welcomed Brian White back into the starting lineup, and the 'Caps all-time leading MLS goalscorer would score his ninth goal in his past eight MLS appearances, while Sam Adekugbe scored a late marker for his first career goal in the MLS regular season.

Early moments in the match proved a stalemate for both sides, but Whitecaps FC found their moments to attack through set pieces and counters, including a corner kick to Belal Halbouni in the fifth minute and a long strike from Alessandro Schöpf that deflected wide in the ninth minute.

At the other end, Gabriel Pec was a constant threat for the Galaxy. Finally, after 32 minutes, the Brazilian would find the ball land fortunately at his feet in the box, sliding his 13th goal of the season past an outstretched Takaoka for a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes later, MLS Defender of the Year contender Ranko Veselinović bravely went to ground to shut down a rush from attacker Joseph Paintsil.

At the half, Whitecaps FC head coach Vanni Sartini brought on two veterans, Ryan Gauld and Pedro Vite, to swing the pressure back towards the Galaxy.

Gauld immediately went to work. The Whitecaps FC captain sprinted ahead on the near touchline to strip the ball off Galaxy defender Miki Yamane. The wily Scotland international put a low cross into the middle of the box for White, who spun to deliver for Colombian wingback Édier Ocampo - making his first start for Whitecaps FC - but his shot went too high.

The hill would become tougher to climb on this night for the 'Caps. Pec wasn't done causing havoc as he pulled off a give-and go with Riqui Puig. Once he received the ball back, he flashed a low cross across goal that unfortunately deflected in off a sliding Berhalter.

However, Gauld kept his head up for another glorious chance. Off a corner kick, his second touch came inches from putting the away side on the board when his probing ball barely missed Tristan Blackmon's head at the back post.

With 30 minutes left, another beautiful Gauld cross led to the 'Caps cutting the lead in half. Sebastian Berhalter headed the ball to an onrushing White, who cooly tucked it home underneath LA 'keeper John McCarthy.

Six minutes later, LA would restore a two-goal advantage. This time it was Pec to Paintsil for 3-1. In stoppage time, Pec would provide one more dagger with an assist to Riqui Puig to make it four.

But just before the final whistle, an undeterred Gauld expertly whipped in a corner to set up Adekugbe for a header and a 4-2 final.

Next up, Whitecaps FC come home to BC Place to go for the TELUS Canadian Championship three-peat It all comes down to this, as the 'Caps host rivals Toronto FC this coming on Wednesday, September 25 at 7 p.m. PT. Tickets are still available. Secure your chance to witness history at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps.

MATCH DETAILS

VWFC GE Appliances Player of Quality: Brian White

Attendance: 25,387

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Scoring Summary

32' - LA - Gabriel Pec

50' - LA - Sebastian Berhalter (own goal)

63' - VAN - Brian White (Sebastian Berhalter, Ryan Gauld)

69' - LA - Joseph Paintsil (Gabriel Pec)

90'+3 - LA - Riqui Puig (Gabriel Pec)

90'+7 - VAN - Sam Adekugbe (Ryan Gauld)

Cautions

8' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter

85' - VAN - Stuart Armstrong

88' - VAN - Pedro Vite

Statistics

Possession: LA 58.3% - VAN 41.7%

Shots: LA 15 - VAN 13

Shots on Goal: LA 8 - VAN 2

Saves: LA 0 - VAN 5

Fouls: LA 5 - VAN 9

Offsides: LA 0 - VAN 1

Corners: LA 4 - VAN 12

Los Angeles Galaxy

77.John McCarthy; 2.Miki Yamane, 25.Carlos Emiro Garcés, 4.Maya Yoshida, 14.John Nelson (19.Mauricio Cuevas 83'); 18.Marco Reus (8.Marco Delgado 66'), 20.Edwin Cerrillo (5.Gastón Brugman 83'), 10.Riqui Puig; 11.Gabriel Pec, 9.Dejan Joveljić (27.Miguel Berry 82'), 28.Joseph Paintsil (7.Diego Fagúndez 77')

Substitutes not used

35.Novak Mićović, 3.Julián Aude, 15.Eriq Zavaleta, 24.Jalen Neal

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 12.Belal Halbouni, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 6.Tristan Blackmon; 2.Mathías Laborda (25.Ryan Gauld HT), 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 13.Ralph Priso (Pedro Vite HT), 8.Alessandro Schöpf, 18.Édier Ocampo (3.Sam Adekugbe 66'); 24.Brian White (11.Fafa Picault 77'), 28.Levonte Johnson (26.Stuart Armstrong 65')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 7.Ryan Raposo, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 19.Damir Kreilach

