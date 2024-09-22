Gazdag scores brace, Sullivan records 10th assist this season

September 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned home to Subaru Park to face D.C. United on Sunday night, winning 4-0. Early in the first half, forward Mikael Uhre and midfielder Daniel Gazdag opened the scoring just minutes apart to give the Union a 2-0 lead. In the second half, forward Tai Baribo added another goal for the Union, bringing the score to 3-0. Midfielder Daniel Gazdag scored his second goal of the match for the Union bringing the final score to 4-0. Goalkeeper Andre Blake picked up a clean sheet, racking up five saves and securing all three points at home.

The Union are back at Subaru Park to play Atlanta United FC on Saturday, September 28 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 4 - D.C. United 0

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, September 22, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Filip Dujic

AR1: Cory Richardson

AR2: Eric Weisbrod

4TH: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Weather: 78 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Mikael Uhre (Sullivan) 13'

PHI - Daniel Gazdag (unassisted) 16'

PHI - Tai Baribo (Sullivan) 51'

PHI - Daniel Gazdag (Baribo) 69'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

DC - Aaron Herrera (caution) 25'

DC - Cristian Dajome (caution) 90+2'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner (Olivier Mbaizo 72'), Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel; Leon Flach, Jack McGlynn (Danley Jean Jacques 65'), Quinn Sullivan; Daniel Gazdag (Cavan Sullivan 88'); Mikael Uhre (Alejandro Bedoya 65'), Tai Baribo (Samuel Adeniran 86').

Substitutes not used: Jeremy Rafanello, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan, Andrew Rick.

D.C. United: Alex Bono; Matti Peltola, Christopher McVey, Garrison Tubbs (Cristian Dajome 45'); Boris Enow Takang (Martin Rodriguez 72'), Mateusz Klich, Pedro Santos (Theodore Ku-DiPietro 65'), Aaron Herrera; Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 82'), Gabriel Pirani (Dominique Badji 45'); Christian Benteke.

Substitutes not used: Russell Canouse, Jeremy Garay, Hayden Sargis, Luis Zamudio.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Mikael Uhre scored his tenth goal of the MLS season.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake registered his third clean sheet of the season.

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag netted two goals and is now tied for second most in the MLS this season.

Forward Tai Baribo scored his ninth goal of the season.

Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan picked up two assists in the match, bringing his season total to ten.

