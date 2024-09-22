Gazdag scores brace, Sullivan records 10th assist this season
September 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned home to Subaru Park to face D.C. United on Sunday night, winning 4-0. Early in the first half, forward Mikael Uhre and midfielder Daniel Gazdag opened the scoring just minutes apart to give the Union a 2-0 lead. In the second half, forward Tai Baribo added another goal for the Union, bringing the score to 3-0. Midfielder Daniel Gazdag scored his second goal of the match for the Union bringing the final score to 4-0. Goalkeeper Andre Blake picked up a clean sheet, racking up five saves and securing all three points at home.
Philadelphia Union 4 - D.C. United 0
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Sunday, September 22, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Filip Dujic
AR1: Cory Richardson
AR2: Eric Weisbrod
4TH: Lorenzo Hernandez
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
AVAR: Joshua Patlak
Weather: 78 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Mikael Uhre (Sullivan) 13'
PHI - Daniel Gazdag (unassisted) 16'
PHI - Tai Baribo (Sullivan) 51'
PHI - Daniel Gazdag (Baribo) 69'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
DC - Aaron Herrera (caution) 25'
DC - Cristian Dajome (caution) 90+2'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner (Olivier Mbaizo 72'), Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel; Leon Flach, Jack McGlynn (Danley Jean Jacques 65'), Quinn Sullivan; Daniel Gazdag (Cavan Sullivan 88'); Mikael Uhre (Alejandro Bedoya 65'), Tai Baribo (Samuel Adeniran 86').
Substitutes not used: Jeremy Rafanello, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan, Andrew Rick.
D.C. United: Alex Bono; Matti Peltola, Christopher McVey, Garrison Tubbs (Cristian Dajome 45'); Boris Enow Takang (Martin Rodriguez 72'), Mateusz Klich, Pedro Santos (Theodore Ku-DiPietro 65'), Aaron Herrera; Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 82'), Gabriel Pirani (Dominique Badji 45'); Christian Benteke.
Substitutes not used: Russell Canouse, Jeremy Garay, Hayden Sargis, Luis Zamudio.
TEAM NOTES
Forward Mikael Uhre scored his tenth goal of the MLS season.
Goalkeeper Andre Blake registered his third clean sheet of the season.
Midfielder Daniel Gazdag netted two goals and is now tied for second most in the MLS this season.
Forward Tai Baribo scored his ninth goal of the season.
Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan picked up two assists in the match, bringing his season total to ten.
The Union are back at Subaru Park to play Atlanta United FC on Saturday, September 28 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
