San Diego Wave FC Community Relations February, March Spotlight

March 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC is proud to be continuing its efforts to dedicate time and resources to its community. Read more about our latest community projects and sign up here to volunteer with future events if interested.

February 27 - The Community Relations staff joined other San Diego sports teams for the ASYMCA food distribution, helping combat food insecurity among military families in need.

February 28 - San Diego Wave volunteers visited the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) for the Club to show appreciation to our first responders and provide the hardworking firefighters lunch from Jersey Mike's to show appreciation for their service.

March 4 - The Club took part in its second Annual Day of Service where Wave FC front office staff, players, and sporting staff spent the day volunteering a total of 229 hours as a group at nine different organizations across San Diego County:

Junior Achievement of San Diego County - Mentored high school students from El Cajon High School through Junior Achievement's personal financial planning and career exploration program.

Just In Time - Assembled 30 My Life, My Story Gift Bags that will be distributed to participants on the cohort's first day to kick off their journey. The items in the gift bag represent a sense they can use for grounding and self-care.

Helen Woodward Animal Center - Organized and sorted clothing donations, along with some light housekeeping tasks. Assisted with stuffing goody bags and cutting out name tags for campers.

Ronald McDonald House - Prepped, cooked, and served dinner to Ronald McDonald House families, staff and volunteers.

Feeding San Diego - Assisted at their distribution center with food sorting.

Meals on Wheels - Volunteers packaged meals and assembled "We Care Packages" for clients.

San Diego River Park Foundation - Contributed to restoring the natural habitat by helping clear an acre of land and removing invasive eucalyptus and pepper trees. The team helped fill two 40-yard dumpsters with these invasive species.

Humble Design and S.T.E.P. (Support the Enlisted Project) - Assisted the teams in their warehouses building furniture, organizing donations, and preparing for upcoming events.

March 8 - San Diego Wave Chief Impact Officer Shannon Mac Millan spoke at the Seventh Annual 1904 Cadets Best of the Best High School Firefighter Challenge event in Poway, Calif. The Wave was proudly one of the sponsors to help support the program which provides high school students with professional-grade training and the opportunity to pursue careers in firefighting and EMS.

Looking Ahead

In the coming weeks, the Wave community relations team will have an inaugural Adopt-A-Highway Safety Orientation, do its bi-monthly visit to S.T.E.P. and host its monthly Firehouse Lunch Visit with SDFD.

The Club is also excited to continue its special María Sánchez section this season! Each game, we invite youth from local organizations making a positive impact in the Latino/Latina community to enjoy the game and meet María Sánchez herself. It's a great opportunity to connect, engage, and celebrate the community and the incredible work being done.

Sign up to become a volunteer and help us connect further with the community in San Diego.

