Washington Spirit Acquires Additional International Roster Slot in Trade with Racing Louisville FC

March 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has acquired an additional international roster slot for the 2025 season in a trade with Racing Louisville FC, the clubs announced today. In exchange, the Spirit sent $80,000 in intra-league transfer funds to Louisville.

The Spirit now has nine international roster slots for the 2025 season. Currently under international designation on the Spirit roster are Leicy Santos (Colombia), Ouleye Sarr (France), Esme Morgan (England), Rebeca Bernal (Mexico), Rosemonde Kouassi (Ivory Coast), Narumi Miura (Japan), Sandy MacIver (England), and Kysha Sylla (France).

The Spirit kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the second trophy in club history in the annual NWSL Challenge Cup last week against the Orlando Pride. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Single match tickets for the Spirit's home opener on Saturday, March 22 at Audi Field are available.

