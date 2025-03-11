IHeartMedia Louisville to Broadcast Racing's 2025 Season

March 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC announced today it has renewed its local radio broadcast partnership with iHeartMedia Louisville for the 2025 season.

iHeartMedia Louisville's stations will provide live radio play-by-play coverage for all of Racing's 26 regular season National Women's Soccer League games. The club kicks off its campaign Saturday, March 15.

Sports Talk 790AM will serve as the primary home of Racing games, with select broadcasts on Talk Radio 1080. As part of the partnership, Sports Talk 790 AM's afternoon show, "Coffey & Company," will continue featuring a dedicated weekly pro soccer segment.

In addition to the over-the-air broadcasts, fans can stream Racing Louisville games live on the iHeartRadio app and through 790louisville.com or talkradio1080.com, depending on which station is carrying the game. Check RacingLouFC.com/schedule for the latest broadcast listings.

Entering its second season under head coach Bev Yanez, Racing Louisville returns a significant core of its 2024 team which narrowly missed a berth in the NWSL playoffs. That includes several players with international pedigree such as Emma Sears (United States), Janine Sonis (Canada), Savannah DeMelo (United States), Ary Borges (Brazil), Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria) and Taylor Flint (United States).

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.