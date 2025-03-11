Orlando Pride Announces Promotional Calendar for 2025 Season

March 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride has announced its promotional calendar for the 2025 NWSL regular season, with the Club hosting a total of 10 theme nights at Inter&Co Stadium in celebration of the team's 10th season in the NWSL.

The events open with 10th Season Kickoff, presented by Orlando Health, on Friday, March 14, when the Pride welcome Chicago Stars FC at Inter&Co Stadium. The night will be highlighted as the Club will raise the 2024 NWSL Championship and Shield banners, honoring the team, the moments, and the fans who made it all possible.

The Pride will host its annual Pups of Pride night on Saturday, April 19 when they host the Washington Spirit before celebrating Pride in Our City on Saturday, June 7 as the Club will recognize the nine-year anniversary of the Pulse tragedy and honor the 49 Angels.

Fans attending the matches will have the opportunity to purchase specialty merchandise items, such as t-shirts, match patches and unique jersey customizations, specialty apparel collections and more.

The complete 2025 theme night schedule can be found below.

10th Season Kickoff presented by Orlando Health

Fri., March 14 vs. Chicago Stars FC | 8 p.m. ET

Join the Pride as they celebrate a decade of Pride! Witness history as the Club will raise the 2024 NWSL Championship and Shield banners, honoring the team, the moments, and the fans who made it all possible. This night will be filled with excitement and the electric energy that only champions can bring.

She's Got Game: Celebrating Women & Girls in Sports

Sat., March 29 vs. San Diego Wave | 12 p.m. ET

It's time to shine a spotlight on the incredible women and girls who make sports unstoppable-on the field, on the sidelines, and behind the scenes! From record-breaking plays to groundbreaking careers, this is a day to recognize the passion, dedication, and impact of women in sports.

Match Ticket and Brunch Deal

Pups of Pride

Sat., April 19 vs. Washington Spirit | 5 p.m. ET

It's paw-ty time Pride fans! Turn up the sub-woof-ers & get ready for the fourth annual Pups of Pride night! Once again, fans can bring their furry friends along with them to watch the best women's soccer players in the world!

Ticket with Dog

STM Dog Ticket

Pride In Our City

Sat., June 7 vs. Houston Dash | 7 p.m. ET

Show the Pride in our City, as the Pride celebrates those in the vibrant and strong LGBTQIA+ community of Orlando. Join the Club as they recognize the nine-year anniversary of the Pulse tragedy and honor the 49 Angels.

Florida Night presented by Heineken

Sun., Aug. 3 vs. Utah Royals | 6 p.m. ET

Get ready for a night of sunshine and soccer at Florida Night, honoring Orlando's & Florida's rich history, culture and love for the game! From world famous attractions to the deep-rooted soccer passion, Orlando is a city like no other. Enjoy a game-day experience filled with hometown pride, local flavors, and special tributes to the community that has shaped Orlando for 150 years.

Around The World In 90 Minutes

Fri., Aug. 29 vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC | 8 p.m. ET

Join the Pride for Around the World In 90 Minutes: Celebration of Cultures Night, a special evening of international pride, unity, and world-class soccer! From the Americas, to Europe, Africa, and everywhere in-between. This match isn't just about the game-it's a tribute to the diverse cultures that make the community and team so vibrant. Enjoy a global-inspired Publix Mane Street Plaza including entertainment, delicious international cuisine, and an electric atmosphere at Inter&Co Stadium as the Club will celebrate the talent and heritage of players and fans from around the globe.

Kids Night Out featuring Teddy Bear Toss presented by Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Sat., Sept. 13 vs. Bay FC | 5 p.m. ET

Kids Night Out is taking over! There'll be some pretty epic soccer happening on the field, so fans can cheer, chant, and show their best goal celebrations! Plus, halftime will feature a first in Inter&Co Stadium history, a TEDDY BEAR TOSS. Fans are encouraged to bring their own teddy bear (or purchase a ticket package that includes a bear), warm up their arms and get ready to toss. All teddy bears will be donated to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Tickets + Teddy Bear

STM + Teddy Bear

90's Night

Fri., Sept. 19 vs. North Carolina Courage | 7:30 p.m. ET

Get ready to kick it old school at 90's Night! The Pride are throwing it back with a night full of soccer, iconic vibes and the kind of nostalgia that hits harder than finding a Game Boy. Expect throwback tunes, classic references, and a match that's all that and a bag of chips! Don't miss out-because just like a midnight Friends rerun, this is one fans won't want to sleep on!

Fans' Choice Night presented by Heart of Florida United Way

Fri., Oct. 10 vs. Portland Thorns | 8 p.m. ET

This theme night will be decided by Pride fans! Keep an eye on the Club's social media channels, as in the coming weeks the fans will be able to vote and suggest their ideas for this special night.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Publix

Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Seattle Reign FC | TBD

The Pride will wrap up the season with a party! For the Club's final regular season match the night will be dedicated to the fans. Join the Pride as they celebrate what truly makes the Pride special, their dedicated and amazing Pride Fans and all that they do to support Club. Be sure to arrive early for extra giveaways, prizes, and fan-centric fun.

