Gotham FC Announces Leadership Group, Roster Ahead of 2025 Season

March 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC announced its updated 2025 season roster and leadership group on Tuesday as the club prepares for its season opener, set for Saturday in Seattle.

Defender Tierna Davidson has been named club captain, spearheading Gotham FC's leadership group that also consists of defenders Jess Carter and Mandy Freeman and midfielders Rose Lavelle and Nealy Martin.

The roster also includes an update on forward Midge Purce, who has been activated off the season-ending injury list. Purce re-signed with Gotham FC this offseason and has spent the past year rehabilitating a knee injury suffered in the 2024 season opener.

The 26-year-old Davidson moves into the captaincy role after anchoring Gotham FC's backline last year to the best defensive record in club history. The California native is a World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist with the U.S. Women's National Team, and she was named U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2018.

The five-player leadership team will guide Gotham FC's 24-player roster into the 2025 NWSL season, which begins with a 10 p.m. ET Saturday match against Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field.

The following is Gotham FC's 2025 roster:

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (INTL), Ryan Campbell, Shelby Hogan

Defenders: Bruninha (INTL), Jess Carter, Tierna Davidson, Mandy Freeman, Lilly Reale, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Sofia Cook, Jaelin Howell, Rose Lavelle, Nealy Martin, Stella Nyamekye (INTL), Taryn Torres

Forwards: Esther Gonzalez (INTL), Khyah Harper, Cece Kizer, Gabi Portilho (INTL), Midge Purce, Sarah Schupansky, Jéssica Silva (INTL), Ella Stevens, McKenna Whitham (U18)

