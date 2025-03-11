Racing Louisville Sells International Roster Slot

March 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC has acquired $80,000 in intra-league transfer funds from the Washington Spirit in exchange for a 2025 international roster slot, the two clubs announced Tuesday.

Racing currently has three players occupying international roster slots: Brazilian midfielder Ary Borges, Nigerian forward Uchenna Kanu and Finnish defender Elli Pikkujämsä. As the result of the deal with Washington, Racing has three un-used international slots remaining.

Racing Louisville beings its fifth season in the National Women's Soccer League on Saturday, March 15, hosting the North Carolina Courage at Lynn Family Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit racingloufc.com/opener.

About Racing Louisville FC: A 2021 expansion addition to the National Women's Soccer League, Racing Louisville remains a young club in what's arguably the world's toughest women's soccer circuit. Racing both rosters and routinely faces up against national team talents as a result. The club calls home Lynn Family Stadium - opened in 2020 in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood - and operates daily out of the nearby Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, sharing the facility with the USL Championship side Louisville City FC.

