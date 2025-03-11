Angel City Football Club Announces New Partnership with Tamagotchi© Creator Bandai Namco Toys and Collectibles America

March 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - 2024 was proven to be a banner year for Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA), solidifying its position as a leader in the global toy industry. Today, the company announces a groundbreaking four-year partnership with Angel City Football Club (ACFC), with an option for a fifth, which makes Bandai Namco the first toy brand to sponsor a major U.S. professional women's sports team.

ACFC competes in the National Women's Soccer League, the world's premier women's professional soccer league, and has recently been recognized as the most valuable women's sports team globally. This Founding Level partnership will go beyond the goal posts and aligns two organizations driven by creativity, community, and a shared vision for excellence.

Under ACFC's signature Angel City Sponsorship Model- where 10% of each sponsorship's value is reinvested back into the community- Bandai Namco and ACFC will collaborate to support the SOAR internship program. This initiative provides high school-age young women from under-resourced communities across Los Angeles with grants and mentorship opportunities, including interactions with Bandai Namco employees who will share insights about building futures in creative industries.

As part of this collaboration, Bandai Namco is launching a co-branded, limited-edition Tamagotchi device featuring an ACFC-themed makeover. This exclusive collectible will be available starting March 16, coinciding with ACFC's home opener at BMO Stadium, and will also be sold on ACFC's online store at www.angelcity.com.

Angel City FC Tamagotchi (SRP: $29.99)

"At the Bandai Namco Group, our Mid to Long-Term Vision is to 'Connect with Fans,' and we are dedicated to building global communities with all stakeholders including fans of manga, anime, and games. ACFC's mission to create lasting communities by uniting football and service deeply resonated with us. We are thrilled and proud to support this club and work together to build meaningful connections for generations to come," said Kotaro Hama, CEO of Bandai Namco Toys and Collectibles America.

"At Angel City Football Club, we've always championed creativity, community, and innovation- and this partnership with Bandai Namco Toys and Collectibles America is a perfect match for our values. Tamagotchi has been a beloved icon for generations, and now, with its ACFC twist, we're uniting fans of all ages in a truly unique way. Together, we're not just creating cool collectibles; we're building opportunities for young women to chase their dreams on and off the pitch," said Julie Uhrman, CEO and Co-Founder of Angel City Football Club.

