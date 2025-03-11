Houston Dash Sign Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley to Short-Term Contract

March 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed goalkeeper Liz Beardsley to a short-term contract the team announced today.

Beardsley joined the team for preseason as a non-roster invitee and traveled with the Dash to California to compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational. The goalkeeper joined the team after two seasons with the University of Maryland.

The goalkeeper played every game of her senior season and finished with five clean sheets and 74 saves. Beardsley finished with 11 clean sheets for Maryland and 141 saves across both seasons.

The 22-year-old began her collegiate career at the University of Georgia in 2021. She finished with 15 appearances and finished with six shutouts and 35 saves. The goalkeeper was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in her freshman year with the Bulldogs.

