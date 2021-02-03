San Diego Recalls Pair of Forwards, Goaltender from Tulsa

February 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forwards Bryce Kindopp and Jack Badini and goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the Tulsa Oilers.

Kindopp, 21 (6/14/99), tallied 2-2=4 points in 14 games played with the Oilers this season. The 6-2, 205-pound forward amassed 110-87=197 points with a +67 rating and 86 penalty minutes (PIM) in 266 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Everett Silvertips. Kindopp ranks second in Silvertips franchise history in goals and eighth in points. In addition, he helped Everett capture the WHL United States division title in each of his first three seasons with the club and led the Silvertips to the top record in the division during the 2019-20 season.

A native of Lloydminster, Alberta, Kindopp posted 40-34=74 points in 63 games with Everett in 2019-20. Kindopp led the WHL in game-winning goals (11) and ranked fourth in goals, while leading the Silvertips in points and goals as well as ranking third in plus/minus (+30). Kindopp signed an entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks on March 4, 2020.

Badini, 23 (1/19/98), totaled 1-1=2 points and 10 PIM in 14 games played with the Oilers this season. The Old Greenwich, Connecticut native played three seasons with Harvard from 2017-20, collecting 24-27=51 points with a +5 rating and 42 penalty minutes (PIM) in 97 career NCAA games.

Selected in the third round (91st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Badini concluded his junior season with Harvard in 2019-20 earning 6-8=14 points with a +5 rating in 31 games. In addition, he was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team and led Harvard freshmen forwards with 10-7=17 points in 2017-18. Badini signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Ducks on March 30, 2020.

Eriksson Ek, 21 (6/22/99), posted a record of 3-2-0 with a .901 save percentage (SV%) and 2.79 goals against average (GAA) in five appearances with the Oilers this season. Last season, the Karlstad, Sweden native went 10-11-4 with one shutout, a 3.01 GAA and .902 SV% in 27 ECHL games with the Oilers.

Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Eriksson Ek spent 2018-19 with BIK Karlskoga, posting a 7-8-1 record with a 2.77 GAA and .901 SV% in 16 Swedish Allsvenskan league games, the second highest league in the Swedish system. The 6-3, 189-pound goaltender went 12-12-2 in 27 career Allsvenskan games with BIK Karlskoga (2017-19).

