Join the Hogs@Home Gameday Experience and Win Prizes, Raffles and Receive Exclusive Content on the IceHogs Mobile App

February 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Can't be at the BMO? Bring the excitement of Rockford IceHogs hockey home on the IceHogs mobile app and join the Hogs@Home for a chance to win prizes and receive exclusive IceHogs content!

Download: IceHogs App (Apple)

Download: IceHogs (Google)

Become a "Star" and Check-In to Win with Texas Roadhouse

For each IceHogs game during the 2020-21 season, we are looking for one lucky fan to be our Texas Roadhouse Three Stars of the Game! Simply check in on the IceHogs app during every game this season and listen for your name in the third period for a chance to win dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse!

Win Grocery $$$ in the Meijer First Goal Frenzy Contest

Think you can predict the future? Enter the Meijer First Goal Frenzy Contest for a chance to win a $25 gift card! Correctly guess which player will score the first IceHogs goal during each game on the IceHogs app and you could be the winner! If multiple fans correctly guess the IceHogs first goalscorer, one fan will be selected at random to win the Meijer gift card.

When the IceHogs score the first goal of the game, Meijer will donate an additional $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment.

Enter to Win Game-Day Jersey Raffle on the IceHogs App

Looking to add a little more red, gray, and white to your wardrobe? Win authentic game-used and game-issued IceHogs jerseys from your favorite players in the DASH IceHogs Jersey Raffle on the app. To purchase your raffle tickets, visit the IceHogs app, select IceHogs Auctions under the "More" tab and that will take you to the IceHogs DASH auctions where fans can purchase raffle tickets for the jerseys.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.