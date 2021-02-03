Teply and Kalynuk Join IceHogs; Bowey Re-Assigned to Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, received today forward Michal Teply (MIGH-kuhl TEHP-lee) and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk (KAL-nihk) from the Blackhawks, and defenseman Madison Bowey has been re-assigned from the IceHogs to the Blackhawk's taxi squad.

Teply, 19, enters his rookie season after spending the 2019-20 campaign with the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League, recording 63 points (29 goals, 34 assists) in 53 games. He led all WHL rookies in points and assists and tied for the top position in goals. The Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic, native was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Teply skated in the IceHogs' preseason game last Wednesday at Chicago, recording two shots and two penalty minutes.

Kalynuk, 23, served as team captain of the Wisconsin Badgers last year and recorded a career-high 28 points (7 goals, 21 assists) in 36 contests during his junior season. The Virden, Manitoba, native received All-Big Ten Conference honors for the first time in his collegiate career last season, finishing second among all Big Ten blueliners in points (28) and tied for second in goals (7). He was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the seventh round (196th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

