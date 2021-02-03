Blue Jackets Assign Forward Nathan Gerbe to Monsters

February 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned veteran forward Nathan Gerbe to the Monsters from Columbus' taxi squad. In one appearance for the Blue Jackets this season, Gerbe posted 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and a +1 rating. Last season, Gerbe posted 4-6-10 with 22 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 30 appearances for Columbus and added 8-17-25 with 22 penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 30 appearances for Cleveland.

A 5'4", 176. lb. left-shooting native of Oxford, MI, Gerbe, 33, posted 62-87-149 with 196 penalty minutes and a -29 rating in 427 career NHL appearances for the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, and Columbus spanning parts of 11 seasons from 2008-16 and 2017-21. Originally selected by Buffalo in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, Gerbe supplied 63-106-169 with 187 penalty minutes and a -23 rating in 196 career AHL appearances for the Portland Pirates and Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2008-10 and 2017-20. Gerbe was named to the 2008-09 AHL All-Rookie Team, claimed the 2008-09 Dudley "Red" Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Rookie of the Year, and also participated in the 2009-10 and 2019-20 AHL All-Star Games.

Prior to his professional career, Gerbe registered 71-62-133 with 216 penalty minutes and a +43 rating in 123 NCAA appearances for Boston College spanning three seasons from 2005-08, helping the Eagles claim the 2006-07 Hockey East Championship and the 2007-08 NCAA National Championship. During his collegiate career, Gerbe was also named to the 2006-07 Hockey East Second All-Star Team, the 2007-08 Hockey East First All-Star Team, and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2007-08. Gerbe also claimed 2007-08 NCAA Tournament MVP honors and was named a 2007-08 NCAA (East) First-Team All American.

Internationally, Gerbe posted 13-22-35 with 107 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 45 NL appearances for Switzerland's Genève-Servette HC spanning parts of two seasons from 2016-18 and represented Team USA at the 2006 and 2007 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim Bronze Medal honors in 2007.

Cleveland begins the 2020-21 campaign on the road on Friday, February 5th at 7:00 p.m. versus the Rockford IceHogs with the team's home opener scheduled for Friday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. versus the Rochester Americans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The State of Ohio recently approved an attendance variance request from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse permitting the Monsters to host up to 10% of the arena's total seating capacity for games, allowing the team to admit just under 2,000 fans per game. Seat placement for games will begin with Monsters Hockey Club Members, with all other possible ticket opportunities being announced at a later date. The team's broadcast and promotional schedules will be released in the near future.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

The Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder & Chairman Dan Gilbert. In addition to the Cavaliers and Monsters, the organization also operates the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Monsters and Cavaliers, and owns and operates the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

