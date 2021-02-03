Roadrunners Reveal 2021 Tucson Arena Jersey Schedule
February 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the club's uniform schedule for their games at Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners will wear all five of the club's jerseys during its 5th Anniversary in the Old Pueblo.
The Roadrunners will wear their black Kachina jerseys for five (5) home games this season and their 5th Anniversary jerseys for two (2) home games at Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners will wear their red jerseys for 10 home games this season. Tucson will open the season in white for games on February 7 and 8 playing as the "road team" for their fist two contests at Tucson Arena.
The Roadrunners total uniform breakdown for the 2020-21 regular home season is as follows:
Black Kachina: 5 home games
5th Anniversary: 2 home games
El Lazo: 3 home games
Red: 10 home games
White: 2 "away" games at Tucson Arena
The Roadrunners open the 2020-21 regular season Sunday versus San Jose. Game time is at noon at Tucson Arena. The two teams face off against each other again on Monday, February 8 in Tucson at 7 p.m.
A complete list of jerseys for the home season is listed below:
DateTimeOpponentJersey
Sunday, February 7 12:00 PM San Jose White
Monday, February 8 7:00 PM San Jose White
Thursday, February 18 6:30 PM San Jose Red
Saturday, February 20 2:00 PM San Jose Kachina
Sunday, February 21 2:00 PM San Jose Red
Wednesday, March 3 6:30 PM Texas Red
Friday, March 5 7:00 PM Texas Red
Saturday, March 6 7:00 PM Texas Kachina
Tuesday, March 16 6:30 PM Ontario Red
Wednesday, March 17 6:30 PM Ontario Red
Saturday, March 20 5:00 PM San Diego Kachina
Sunday, March 21 5:00 PM San Diego Red
Wednesday, March 31 6:30 PM Henderson Red
Friday, April 2 7:00 PM Henderson El Lazo
Saturday, April 3 7:00 PM Henderson Kachina
Friday, April 9 7:00 PM San Diego 5th Anniversary
Saturday, April 10 7:00 PM San Diego 5th Anniversary
Thursday, April 22 6:30 PM Colorado Red
Friday, April 23 7:00 PM Colorado El Lazo
Sunday, April 25 5:00 PM Colorado Red
Friday, May 14 7:00 PM Ontario El Lazo
Sunday, May 16 2:00 PM Ontario Kachina
Dates subject to change.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2021
- Roadrunners Reveal 2021 Tucson Arena Jersey Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Inaugural 2020-21 Broadcast Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Join the Hogs@Home Gameday Experience and Win Prizes, Raffles and Receive Exclusive Content on the IceHogs Mobile App - Rockford IceHogs
- Sam Morin Loaned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Devils Sign Defenseman Michael Vukojevic to AHL Deal - Binghamton Devils
- San Diego Recalls Pair of Forwards, Goaltender from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Nathan Gerbe to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Teply and Kalynuk Join IceHogs; Bowey Re-Assigned to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Sign McGrath, Polino to Tryout Agreements - Rochester Americans
- Comets Announce First Ever Live Television Partnership with Nexstar Inc. - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.