Roadrunners Reveal 2021 Tucson Arena Jersey Schedule

February 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the club's uniform schedule for their games at Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners will wear all five of the club's jerseys during its 5th Anniversary in the Old Pueblo.

The Roadrunners will wear their black Kachina jerseys for five (5) home games this season and their 5th Anniversary jerseys for two (2) home games at Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners will wear their red jerseys for 10 home games this season. Tucson will open the season in white for games on February 7 and 8 playing as the "road team" for their fist two contests at Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners total uniform breakdown for the 2020-21 regular home season is as follows:

Black Kachina: 5 home games

5th Anniversary: 2 home games

El Lazo: 3 home games

Red: 10 home games

White: 2 "away" games at Tucson Arena

The Roadrunners open the 2020-21 regular season Sunday versus San Jose. Game time is at noon at Tucson Arena. The two teams face off against each other again on Monday, February 8 in Tucson at 7 p.m.

A complete list of jerseys for the home season is listed below:

DateTimeOpponentJersey

Sunday, February 7 12:00 PM San Jose White

Monday, February 8 7:00 PM San Jose White

Thursday, February 18 6:30 PM San Jose Red

Saturday, February 20 2:00 PM San Jose Kachina

Sunday, February 21 2:00 PM San Jose Red

Wednesday, March 3 6:30 PM Texas Red

Friday, March 5 7:00 PM Texas Red

Saturday, March 6 7:00 PM Texas Kachina

Tuesday, March 16 6:30 PM Ontario Red

Wednesday, March 17 6:30 PM Ontario Red

Saturday, March 20 5:00 PM San Diego Kachina

Sunday, March 21 5:00 PM San Diego Red

Wednesday, March 31 6:30 PM Henderson Red

Friday, April 2 7:00 PM Henderson El Lazo

Saturday, April 3 7:00 PM Henderson Kachina

Friday, April 9 7:00 PM San Diego 5th Anniversary

Saturday, April 10 7:00 PM San Diego 5th Anniversary

Thursday, April 22 6:30 PM Colorado Red

Friday, April 23 7:00 PM Colorado El Lazo

Sunday, April 25 5:00 PM Colorado Red

Friday, May 14 7:00 PM Ontario El Lazo

Sunday, May 16 2:00 PM Ontario Kachina

Dates subject to change.

