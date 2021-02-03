Devils Sign Defenseman Michael Vukojevic to AHL Deal

Binghamton Devils defenseman Michael Vukojevic (left)

NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today signed defenseman Michael Vukojevic to a one-year American Hockey League contract. The announcement was made by Binghamton Devils General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Vukojevic, 19, served as the assistant captain last season for the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers and put up five goals and 25 assists for 30 points in 63 games. Overall, the left-shooting defenseman played in 155 OHL games with Kitchener and recorded nine goals and 55 assists for 64 points.

In 2018, the native of Oakville, ON recorded two assists in seven games and helped Canada capture a gold medal at the Hlinka Memorial.

Vukojevic had been in training camp on an amateur tryout and appeared in the only preseason game that Binghamton participated in.

