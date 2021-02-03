Amerks Sign McGrath, Polino to Tryout Agreements

February 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has signed forwards Patrick McGrath and Patrick Polino to tryout agreements.

McGrath, 27, comes to Rochester having skated in seven games with the Indy Fuel (ECHL) to begin the 2020-21 campaign, recording 27 penalty minutes. The 5-foot 10, 200-pound forward has appeared in 95 career AHL games between the Iowa Wild and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, totaling seven points (3+4) and 349 penalty minutes. Additionally, McGrath has skated in 162 career ECHL contests with the Fuel, Utah Grizzlies and Wheeling Nailers, tallying 15 points (7+8) and 645 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, McGrath, a Wilkes-Barre, Penn., native spent two seasons with the Prince Edward Island Rocket of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), where he registered two points (1+1) and 229 penalty minutes in 72 games from 2013-2014.

Polino, 25, joins the Amerks following a four-year collegiate career at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (ECAC), tallying 52 points (24+28) over 131 games for the Engineers. The Buffalo, NY, native enjoyed a breakout senior season as he established career-highs in both goals (11) and points (19) while appearing in all 34 games and serving as an assistant captain.

Before attending RPI, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound forward spent the previous six seasons in the USHL with the Chicago Steel, Green Bay Gamblers and Lincoln Stars. In 208 junior games, Polino notched 100 points (43+57) while also skating in four postseason contests.

The Amerks open their 65th season in the American Hockey League at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Utica Comets at The Blue Cross Arena. All the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950AM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV. Rochester's Home Opener will also be televised live locally on CW Rochester.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.