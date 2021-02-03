Henderson Silver Knights Announce Inaugural 2020-21 Broadcast Schedule
February 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights and My LVTV announced today, February 3, the broadcast schedule for the Silver Knights inaugural 2020-21 season. A total of 10 home games will be televised during the Silver Knights inaugural season, including the first game in team history on Saturday, February 6 against the Ontario Reign. The full list of televised games can be found below. Please note the schedule is subject to change. In addition to the game broadcast, My LVTV will host a 30-minute postgame show. My LVTV can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network.
Henderson Silver Knights play-by-play voice Brian McCormack will handle play-by-play duties while Vegas Golden Knights analyst Mike McKenna will handle the primary color analyst duties.
Please note the schedule is subject to change.
HSK 2020-21 REGULAR SEASON TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE:
All My LVTV game broadcasts are subject to change, all times local
FEBRUARY:
Sat. Feb. 6 vs. ONT: 7 p.m.
Wed. Feb. 24 vs. SD: 7 p.m.
Sat. Feb. 27 vs. SD: 2 p.m.
MARCH:
Sat. Mar. 20 vs. STK: 1 p.m.
Wed. Mar. 24 vs. COL: 7 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 27 vs. COL: 7 p.m.
APRIL:
Sat. Apr. 17 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.
MAY:
Sat. May 8 vs. SJ: 1 p.m. AT T-MOBILE ARENA
Sat. May 15 vs. BAK: 1 p.m.
Sun. May 16 vs. BAK: 1 p.m.
